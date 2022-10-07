Read full article on original website
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
thechampaignroom.com
Bielema on 5-1 start: ‘I knew these things were coming’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just picked up its first win over Iowa since 2008 in very dramatic fashion. With a 5-1 start to the season, expectations are higher for this team than they have been in more than a decade. In wake of this hype surrounding the team, the...
Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.
thechampaignroom.com
Defense shines in DeVito’s absence as Illinois tops Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With the stakes higher than ever under the bright lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, the defenses shined the brightest. After a game-winning touchdown drive gave Indiana the win in Week 1, the Illinois defense left Bloomington with a bad taste in their mouths. Since...
thechampaignroom.com
Bielema continues to settle the famILLy business
It’s deja vu all over again. The elite defense of Illinois football dominates another Big Ten West opponent, as the Fighting Illini improve to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. The more things stay the same, the more they change. Illiniois head coach Bret Bielema is settling the...
thechampaignroom.com
This Week in Illini Athletics: Oct. 10-16, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. #24 Football (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Big Ten) Last Week: We are currently experiencing something special. Memorial Stadium was packed to the brim in Orange & Blue, Illini fans were hanging on to every snap, and the student section was wall too wall the whole game. This environment was not created because a top ranked opponent was coming to play in Champaign... it was because the Illini are now recognized as a threat to the B1G. It was rough—but hey, a win is a win and no one should apologize for 5-1.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois enters AP Top 25 for first time since 2011
For the first time since 2011, Illinois Football is ranked. The Illini checked in to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 on Sunday afternoon, snapping the longest drought of any Power Five team. Kansas previously held that honor before jumping into the rankings last week. Since the Rose...
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
In their own words: Meet the candidates running to replace Cheri Bustos
MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For the first time in a decade, Rep. Cheri Bustos will not be on the ballot for Illinois' 17th congressional district. Instead, either Esther Joy King (R) or Eric Sorensen (D) will be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
KCJJ
Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks
A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
