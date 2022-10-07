ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Just the Facts

Facts: Just the Facts is an occasional feature of SMDP highlighting a fact about the City of Santa Monica. The city is the 85th largest in California with a 2020 population of 93,744.
SANTA MONICA, CA
kcrw.com

$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off

The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out

The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Celebrate Pumpkin Season at the Virginia Avenue Park Mini Fall Festival

Held on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Mini Fall Festival, part of the Saturday Pico Farmers’ Market, brings back community favorites and kids’ activities to welcome the season. The central feature of the event is the one-of-a-kind handblown glass pumpkins by Santa Monica...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Councilmembers planned to divide Koreatown, according to leaked discussion

Activists in the diverse and densely populated Koreatown are outraged after hearing the racist remarks from former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez."I see a lot of little short dark people," said Martinez said in the leaked audio obtained by Knock L.A. In the leaked audio, Councilmember Gil Cedillo specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the "little ones" Martinez was referring to. "The fact that she would target and disparage a particular set of any group is disgusting," said Jamie Penn, president of the Wilshire-Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. "But such a large group that makes up such a representative of the population of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Know Before You Go

ADVANCED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PHASE 5 PROJECT. For the month of October, 2022, this project will upgrade the traffic signal equipment at four locations and install fiber optic cables along Montana Ave and 26th St.; The project will provide transit priority along the corridor, allow for real-time remote monitoring and management of the traffic signals, provide public Wi-Fi along the corridor, and connect the San Vicente Reservoir and the Montana Avenue Branch Library to the City’s network. We appreciate your patience during the project, to provide this safety improvement and public enhancements. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jay Dinkins at jay.dinkins@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-8291.
SANTA MONICA, CA
postnewsgroup.com

CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated

LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
LONG BEACH, CA

