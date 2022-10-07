Read full article on original website
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
Just the Facts
Facts: Just the Facts is an occasional feature of SMDP highlighting a fact about the City of Santa Monica. The city is the 85th largest in California with a 2020 population of 93,744.
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LA redistricting is about power-brokering: Jan Perry on leaked racist audio
After racist audio involving LA City Council members was leaked, Angelenos must make their feelings clear about whether the involved parties should keep their seats, says former member Jan Perry. The opening of LA’s first new light-rail line in 10 years raises hopes for new investment – and fears of...
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Celebrate Pumpkin Season at the Virginia Avenue Park Mini Fall Festival
Held on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Mini Fall Festival, part of the Saturday Pico Farmers’ Market, brings back community favorites and kids’ activities to welcome the season. The central feature of the event is the one-of-a-kind handblown glass pumpkins by Santa Monica...
Councilmembers planned to divide Koreatown, according to leaked discussion
Activists in the diverse and densely populated Koreatown are outraged after hearing the racist remarks from former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez."I see a lot of little short dark people," said Martinez said in the leaked audio obtained by Knock L.A. In the leaked audio, Councilmember Gil Cedillo specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the "little ones" Martinez was referring to. "The fact that she would target and disparage a particular set of any group is disgusting," said Jamie Penn, president of the Wilshire-Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. "But such a large group that makes up such a representative of the population of...
Know Before You Go
ADVANCED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PHASE 5 PROJECT. For the month of October, 2022, this project will upgrade the traffic signal equipment at four locations and install fiber optic cables along Montana Ave and 26th St.; The project will provide transit priority along the corridor, allow for real-time remote monitoring and management of the traffic signals, provide public Wi-Fi along the corridor, and connect the San Vicente Reservoir and the Montana Avenue Branch Library to the City’s network. We appreciate your patience during the project, to provide this safety improvement and public enhancements. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jay Dinkins at jay.dinkins@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-8291.
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated
LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
LA animal shelters are overcrowded, dogs aren't being walked daily, new report says
According to a volunteer at the North Central Center animal shelter, many dogs are not being walked daily. However, a new report with a series of recommendations is hoping to fix the issues.
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
Gas is $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is Newsom Ahead by 20 Points in the Polls
Gasoline sells for around $6.50 in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Meanwhile, an election is going on. President Joe Biden is way down in the polls. While he's not running himself, he's dragging down Dems in congressional and local races across the US.
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To Know
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Human remains found in Santa Monica Mountains identified as 35-year-old missing man
Human remains of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in late July were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to a news release from VCSO, hikers came across the remains on Oct. 3 within Los Angeles County. Authorities with the L.A....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
