Jersey City, NJ

jerseydigs.com

NYC’s Kings of Kobe Opens Jersey City Restaurant

A Hell’s Kitchen spot that specializes in gourmet wagyu burgers has officially crossed on the Hudson River as Kings of Kobe have launched their second outpost in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood. Jersey Digs broke the news about the imminent arrival of Kings of Kobe back in April and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Real Estate
Jersey City, NJ
Business
ijustwanttoeat.com

Laree Adda in Jersey City

Laree Adda in Jersey City was not really our first choice when going to Grove street, our first target being closed when we arrived. So, as we love Indian cuisine, we decided to give a try to their Pakistani / Indian casual eatery. This is not a table service restaurant: you order at the counter and they will bring the food once ready. So we decided to try few things there, especially their curries. For me, it was their chicken tikka masala that was good, but did not have enough chicken. Jodi went for the palak paneer that had even less paneer in it unfortunately! At least, the paratha bread, gunpowder chai and gulab jamun were delicious. Still, this is not the kind of place I would rave about…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Veris Selling Harborside Properties in Jersey City

Veris Residential, Inc., a REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, has entered into a binding agreement to sell Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for an aggregate price of $420 million and completed its sale of 101 Hudson Street for $346 million. Mahbod Nia, Veris...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BoardingArea

Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do

Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themonitormmc.com

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
