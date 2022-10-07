Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
This New York City Loft Was Impressively Furnished from Scratch
Jendayi Omowale is a Caribbean-American writer focused on amplifying marginalized voices regardless of platform, engaging in print, photo and broadcast journalism. Being hyper-aware of the reciprocal relationship media has with what we prioritize as a society, they desire to be a demotic voice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these...
It opened as the Shalimar. Then it became the Excelsior Grand. Now it’s HL Supermarket, a Chinese food emporium.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The former home to Excelsior Grand and Shalimar catering halls is taking shape as an HL Supermarket. The Chinese grocer will be opening in about a month, a representative at its Brooklyn flagship location confirmed. HL Supermarket in Staten Island will be located at 2380...
jerseydigs.com
NYC’s Kings of Kobe Opens Jersey City Restaurant
A Hell’s Kitchen spot that specializes in gourmet wagyu burgers has officially crossed on the Hudson River as Kings of Kobe have launched their second outpost in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood. Jersey Digs broke the news about the imminent arrival of Kings of Kobe back in April and...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
These Ultra-Soft Bamboo Flannel Sheets Keep Me So Warm and Cozy, I (Almost!) Don’t Need My Heat On
Alicia Kort is the Senior Commerce Editor at Apartment Therapy. She enjoys writing about cool finds and all things organizational. She's based in Brooklyn and is from the suburbs of Chicago. published Yesterday. Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Laree Adda in Jersey City
Laree Adda in Jersey City was not really our first choice when going to Grove street, our first target being closed when we arrived. So, as we love Indian cuisine, we decided to give a try to their Pakistani / Indian casual eatery. This is not a table service restaurant: you order at the counter and they will bring the food once ready. So we decided to try few things there, especially their curries. For me, it was their chicken tikka masala that was good, but did not have enough chicken. Jodi went for the palak paneer that had even less paneer in it unfortunately! At least, the paratha bread, gunpowder chai and gulab jamun were delicious. Still, this is not the kind of place I would rave about…
njbmagazine.com
Veris Selling Harborside Properties in Jersey City
Veris Residential, Inc., a REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, has entered into a binding agreement to sell Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for an aggregate price of $420 million and completed its sale of 101 Hudson Street for $346 million. Mahbod Nia, Veris...
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark
When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't convenient.But apparently Bread + Salt can get away with it because, well, the food is good. Portnoy raved about the f…
wufe967.com
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
The most creative cocktail at the most romantic restaurant in NJ
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do
Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
Still missing: Foster dog bolted from crate at Newark Airport 3 weeks ago
The search is on for a 6-year-old foster dog after it escaped from its crate at Newark Liberty International Airport.
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Rallygoers call for protection of Caven Point at Liberty State Park
On a cool and breezy morning in Jersey City, hints of the fall season were settling in Liberty State Park. A few leaves had fallen from their trees, a few of which started showing small shades of orange, while boats and birds were floating along the waters of the Hudson River.
Crash Launches Honda Into Glen Rock Convenience Store (PHOTOS)
A Honda Accord driver was hospitalized after a crash propelled the vehicle into the front of a convenience store in Glen Rock (scroll for photos). The collision occurred near the intersection of Harristown Road and Maple Avenue in the late afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 8. A Honda Accord involved in...
