Santa Monica Daily Press
Just the Facts
Facts: Just the Facts is an occasional feature of SMDP highlighting a fact about the City of Santa Monica. The city is the 85th largest in California with a 2020 population of 93,744.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California is going to start feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
kcrw.com
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Power outage in Wilmont neighborhood
Crews are working to repair a power outage caused by a transformer fire. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a transformer fire on the 1700 block of 14th Street at about 4:45 p.m. Power was knocked out in the surrounding area and Edison has estimated repairs would be complete around 6:30 p.m. but later changed that estimate to 10:30 p.m.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
Mountain lion believed to be P-22 found in Los Feliz neighborhood
When a Los Feliz couple returned to their home Saturday night, they were met with an unexpected guest. That guest was believed to be P-22, a mountain lion who is well-known in the Los Feliz and Griffith Park area.
westsidetoday.com
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
pasadenanow.com
There is New Cannabis Nearby
Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
Santa Clarita Radio
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
Santa Clarita Radio
New Bee Canyon Hiking Trail Opens In Santa Clarita
A new open space trail, Bee Canyon, has opened up in Santa Clarita, offering yet another open space for residents to enjoy. On Friday, a dedication ceremony was held at Bee Canyon Open Space at 12858 Soledad Canyon Road, east of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country, where Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste talked about the new trail and amenities it offers the community.
Canyon News
New Details Regarding Plane Fatality Revealed
SANTA MONICA—New details about a plane crash that transpired on September 8, killing two, were revealed by the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday, October 6. According to the report, a pilot instructor and student were in a single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5:00 p.m. that day. The incident transpired on one of Santa Monica Airport’s runways.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Food Bank’s Hunger Walk returns to raise $100,000
Westside Food Bank’s (WSFB) Annual 5K Hunger Walk is returning to Santa Monica in person this weekend for the first time in two years. The event’s goal is to raise over $100,000 to fund the programs which provide hundreds of thousands of meals to individuals and families on the Westside.
nypressnews.com
New research sheds light on an emerging parallel COVID epidemic
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Because so many residents in Los Angeles County have dealt with COVID-19 infections, many now view the virus like a common cold or flu. New research suggests that’s far from the truth. With concern over COVID waning, a parallel pandemic is emerging. “We’re still...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Muir/SMASH reopening becomes SMMUSD campaign issue
Plans to reopen the shuttered Muir/SMASH campus are on pace to have students return for the 2024 school year but some parents are raising doubts over the future of the school site. Several dozen parents, students and other community members gathered outside the district headquarters to demand transparency and accountability...
