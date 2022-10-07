ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Canyon News

Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested

GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Norco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

56 arrested in multi-million-dollar California mail theft and check fraud operation

Authorities arrested 56 people during a massive crackdown on a postal theft fraud operation in Southern California. The suspects were involved in a scheme that resulted in the theft of almost $5 million, victimizing hundreds of residents, according to the California Department of Justice. Authorities say the suspects allegedly altered stolen checks, deposited them into […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal

(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
THERMAL, CA
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
NORCO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Money, a pair of checkbooks and a credit card were reported stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized after an intruder pried open a back sliding glass door and another interior door sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The intruder also accessed the home’s fuse box and shut off the power.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA

