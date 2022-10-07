First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Money, a pair of checkbooks and a credit card were reported stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized after an intruder pried open a back sliding glass door and another interior door sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The intruder also accessed the home’s fuse box and shut off the power.

