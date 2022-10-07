Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families in the Wiregrass looking for fun on a weekend in October, usually turn one of two places. Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. “We have an animal barn, we have a corn maze, we have a...
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wtvy.com
Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival
Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC. NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart...
wdhn.com
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
wtvy.com
Huge Book Sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services. The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at...
wdhn.com
Midweek cold front to bring rain and cooler temps
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions can be expected once again today. High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations reach the middle and upper 80s. Wednesday sees the return of a 70% chance for showers and storms to the...
wdhn.com
Few more nice days before rain chances return
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board with lots of sunshine! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll rise into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Tuesday will likely be a bit warmer as a ridge briefly builds into the Southeast. We can...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
wdhn.com
Dothan library book sale!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Get ready bookworms, it’s time to treat your ‘shelf’ to a ten-day book sale extravaganza hosted by the Friends of the Library in Dothan! This is a chance to find hidden gems among the magical pages of a book. This sale will include...
Laser light pointed toward Alabama helicopters
GENEVA COUNTY, A.L. (WDHN) — Geneva County officials say they have received calls from a person(s) shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices alongwith state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb, was arrested outside his home on County Road 9 south of […]
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
wdhn.com
Hartford enacts “burn ban”
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—The last trace of rain recorded at the Dothan Regional Airport was in early September. With tinderbox conditions across the Tri-states, Hartford has now joined a growing number of wiregrass cities and towns. A “burn ban” is in effect for Hartford. Over the weekend, its firefighters were...
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children after marijuana found in home
Investigators went to the home where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.
wdhn.com
The Hartford Council buys city armory building
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Recently, the Hartford City Council voted to purchase a piece of the town’s “historic past”. WDHN found the 70-year-old armory building may be “leveled”, or it could possibly be. Renovated future office space. In September, the Hartford council agreed to pay Alabama’s...
wdhn.com
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
washingtoncounty.news
Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
Kait 8
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient from a burning ambulance has been placed on a ventilator due to suffering burns. Alabama officials said Edward Howell came across an ambulance crash in Pike County on Thursday evening and sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board.
wdhn.com
Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness
Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On Oct. 6, the Dothan Police Department were made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers...
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
