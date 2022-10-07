Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Revised plan for 13,000 new housing units heads to council
Following a months-long saga, Santa Monica City Council is on track to approve and adopt a revised version of the city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element at the upcoming Oct. 11 meeting. All cities in California are mandated to produce a housing plan once every ten years that outlines development...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Muir/SMASH reopening becomes SMMUSD campaign issue
Plans to reopen the shuttered Muir/SMASH campus are on pace to have students return for the 2024 school year but some parents are raising doubts over the future of the school site. Several dozen parents, students and other community members gathered outside the district headquarters to demand transparency and accountability...
Santa Monica Daily Press
School Board Candidate: Stacy Rouse
All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. SMMUSD has failed to solve the water/mold issue at SMASH/Muir for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Just the Facts
Facts: Just the Facts is an occasional feature of SMDP highlighting a fact about the City of Santa Monica. The city is the 85th largest in California with a 2020 population of 93,744.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Community Open House and Resource Fair Features Over 25 Local Service Providers
On Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30 to 7: p.m., the City of Santa Monica and Community Corporation of Santa Monica will present the free annual Virginia Avenue Park Open House and Resource Fair. Participants are invited to connect with local services providers and learn more about their offerings, including childcare access, meal delivery for seniors, mental health services, music education, hospitality employment training, and other services.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Know Before You Go
ADVANCED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PHASE 5 PROJECT. For the month of October, 2022, this project will upgrade the traffic signal equipment at four locations and install fiber optic cables along Montana Ave and 26th St.; The project will provide transit priority along the corridor, allow for real-time remote monitoring and management of the traffic signals, provide public Wi-Fi along the corridor, and connect the San Vicente Reservoir and the Montana Avenue Branch Library to the City’s network. We appreciate your patience during the project, to provide this safety improvement and public enhancements. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jay Dinkins at jay.dinkins@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-8291.
Santa Monica Daily Press
RITA’S GATE OF INDIA
Years ago, Rita’s Gate of India on 2nd Street was considered by many to be the best Indian restaurant on the West Side. The interior was very pleasant, there was a wonderful buffet, and the food was superb. I’m not sure what happened but the rumor was that she lost the lease and had to move.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe, 37,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble to Perform Live Concert October 16
The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 16, at 4 p.m. in the East Wing Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under the baton of Frederick Keith Fiddmont,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
James ‘Jimmy’ Cooley, who survived terrible burn accident as a child, dies at age 62
James ‘Jimmy’ Cooley did not have an easy life but despite years of physical pain and accompanying emotional trauma, he is being remembered by his family for the deep love he shared with them before his recent death. In 1972, Cooley was a fifth-grade student at McKinley Elementary...
