Two years after acquiring the business intelligence platform Looker, Google says it has "cracked the code" to business intelligence. In business intelligence [BI], "there was always this idea of governing BI and of self-service, and there was no reconciliation of the degree of trust and the degree of flexibility," Google's Gerrit Kazmaier told reporters last week, ahead of the Google Cloud Next conference. "At Google, I think we have cracked that code to how you get trust and confidence of data with the flexibility and agility of self-service."

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO