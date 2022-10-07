Read full article on original website
For your next presentation, Google will let you add a video of yourself to your slides
Google Cloud on Tuesday introduced a slew of updates to its Workspace portfolio, largely centered around making its collaboration products more immersive. One of the new features coming to Workspace is the Speaker spotlight feature in Google Slides, which lets you add a video feed of yourself into your presentation rather than right next to it.
What to expect from Meta's big Meta Connect 2022 event
We're just one day away from Meta's annual Metaverse Connect event. In past years, the showcase has been where Meta (formerly Facebook) debuted hardware and software, like the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2 and its Horizon Worlds social network and VR game. This year's show is once again expected to lean into Meta's VR hardware success by debuting a new, high-end Quest headset, a potential follow-up to the affordable Quest 2, and updates to Horizon Worlds' graphics.
How to choose the right Linux desktop distribution
The Linux operating system is a powerful, flexible, secure, and reliable platform that can serve just about any purpose you need. From server to desktop, IoT to containers, embedded systems, and much more… Linux can be anything you want it to be. You may not even realize how prevalent...
Surface Pro: Arm or x86? The answer's not so simple
According to the rumor mill, Microsoft is about to unveil the latest member of the Surface family. If those leaks from Redmond are correct, the new Surface Pro 9 will offer an unusual configuration option: You'll be able to choose between an Arm-based CPU or this year's latest x86 CPU from Intel.
You can go live on Twitch with streaming software, but which is the best?
Whether you're just starting out or you're an established content creator, finding the right Twitch streaming software can be a daunting task. While there are some free and "freemium" options on the market, many programs require a paid subscription to unlock all customization and monetization features like merch stores, donation pages, and personalized overlays and alerts. Streaming newbies can also get overwhelmed with how in-depth some streaming software can be with audio and video processing.
Google says it's 'cracked the code' to business intelligence
Two years after acquiring the business intelligence platform Looker, Google says it has "cracked the code" to business intelligence. In business intelligence [BI], "there was always this idea of governing BI and of self-service, and there was no reconciliation of the degree of trust and the degree of flexibility," Google's Gerrit Kazmaier told reporters last week, ahead of the Google Cloud Next conference. "At Google, I think we have cracked that code to how you get trust and confidence of data with the flexibility and agility of self-service."
Sony's gorgeous A80J 77-inch smart TV is $1,500 off for October Prime Day
At 77-inches, this Sony A80J 77-inch TV is one of the largest, most gorgeous 4K televisions you can buy. This television features capabilities suitable for any situation whether it be watching sports, movies, or even gaming. While featuring Google TV, Amazon's Alexa, and a cognitive processor, Sony truly puts the...
Prime Early Access Sale DNA test deals: 23andMe & AncestryDNA
DNA test deals are hugely popular during every big sales event, and we expect Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale to be no different. All the most popular home DNA test kits are on sale for the Fall Prime Day event, including kits from 23andMe as well as AncestryDNA. On...
Are third-party Apple Watch Ultra bands any good?
Like it or loathe it – and the jury seems to be very split on this one – but that orange Alpine Loop Band for the new Apple Watch Ultra is very eye-catching and fabulously distinctive. And so, it wasn't going to be long before third-party copies started...
Samsung adds new smart TV partners for Tizen operating system
Samsung has shipped smart TVs with its Tizen operating system since 2015, and is now licensing it out to other manufacturers. Tizen, a Linux-based open-source operating system, hatched around 2012, was at one point a possible third contender on mobile to Android and iOS. At the time there was also plenty of alternative options, including Mozilla's Firefox OS, Jolla, BlackBerry OS, and Microsoft's Nokia-fueled ambitions for Windows Phone. But none caught on for smartphones.
iPhone 14 Plus: The cheapest iPhone with all-day battery life (and other reasons you'll love it)
For the past couple of years, Apple's iPhone lineup has offered a wide variety of sizes and features. The 5.4-inch iPhone Mini model has been for those who want an easily pocketable and affordable smartphone, while the standard 6.1-inch iPhone and iPhone Pro models were the same size but offered wildly different features -- with the Pro model having a much better camera, battery life, and durability.
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Forget the $3,500 Odyssey Ark: Samsung's 49-inch curved monitor drops to $849
As someone whose weekends are spent in front of a computer screen, trust me when I say: a 49-inch gaming monitor is a must-have for your gaming experience. You shouldn't have to pay $3,500 for the Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor – not when you can get a 49-inch monitor for less than $900. The Samsung Super Ultra-Wide 49-in DQHD Curved Gaming Monitor just dropped by $350, and you can get it for only $849.
With this October Prime Day deal, the Bose 700 ANC headphones are 29% off
This deal is so good that it has even made its way to my Amazon cart. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have up to 11 levels of active noise cancelling to let you enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions, and they're currently 29% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Google's hackers: Inside the cybersecurity red team that keeps Google safe
Google is one of the biggest technology and software companies in the world, with over 150,000 employees and billions of users – and that status means it's a high-profile target for cyberattacks. Google knows it is a target – and has a team of security experts who are tasked...
Apple iOS 16.0.3 arrives with bug fixes for iPhone 14
Apple has released iOS 16.0.3 with one security fix and several fixes for bugs recently bothering owners of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The fixes address slow incoming call and app notifications, low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls, Mail crashes and sluggish switching between camera modes.
This $50 camera proves you're probably overspending for your smart home
Switchbot gained most of its popularity from the release of its Smart Switch Button Pusher: An admittedly endearing device that presses buttons for you, automatically or controlled via an app, helping make outdated devices a bit smarter. Since then, the company has widened its retrofitting endeavor to include more gadgets...
Live blog: All the best 'Amazon Prime Early Access Sale' deals
Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day-like event this year called Prime Early Access Sale. It's technically not a "Prime Day" event, but it'll still have 48 hours of deals on thousands of items -- including TVs, laptops, monitors, and more tech -- across the site. See the best tech...
