Clemson Still Firmly Entrenched Inside Top 10 of 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Clemson's 2023 recruiting class remains firmly entrenched in the Top 10 of the updated Sports Illustrated team recruiting rankings.

While the Tigers are still looking to fill a handful of remaining spots, most of the 2023 recruiting class has already been locked up.

Clemson's class currently sits at 20 verbal commitments, with 4 of those being SI99 prospects. In Sports Illustrated's updated recruiting rankings, the Tigers are still firmly entrenched inside of the Top 10, once again coming in at No. 7.

2023 SI Team Recruiting Rankings

1. Alabama (1)

Verbals: 23

SI99 Recruits: 8

2. Ohio State (4)

Verbals: 20

SI99 Recruits: 7

3. Texas (2)

Verbals: 21

SI99 Recruits: 7

4. Georgia (5)

Verbals: 20

SI99 Recruits: 7

5. Notre Dame (3)

Verbals: 22

SI99 Recruits: 7

6. LSU (6)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 4

7. Clemson (7)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 4 (DL Peter Woods No. 17, QB Chris Vizzina No. 35, DT Vic Burley No. 39, WR Ronan Hanafin No. 81)

8. Oklahoma (8)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 3

9. Miami (9)

Verbal Commitments: 17

SI99 Recruits: 6

10. Tennessee (9)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 5

Full Top 25 Rankings

