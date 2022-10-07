Game Prediction: #8 Tennessee Volunteers at #25 LSU Tigers

IB makes predictions for the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers

There is a big SEC crossover game this weekend when the undefeated and 8th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) and the now 25th-ranked LSU Tigers (4-1). It's LSU's first week in the rankings, and beating a Top 10 Volunteer squad would vault the Tigers up the rankings.

For Tennessee, their pursuit of a SEC East crown hits week two of what is a brutal stretch of games. With Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia on the docket over the next month, the Volunteers need a win over the Tigers in order to stay alive for the East crown.

IB has broken down the matchup and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Tennessee 31, LSU 27

I could see this game being a blowout victory for Tennessee, but I expect the Tigers to keep this game a bit closer than I originally thought it would be. LSU being the home team will factor into the final as well and is a component

Tennessee's ground attack has been a huge part of its success this season, with the Volunteers racking up at least 218 yards in three of its first four games. LSU's rush defense is good on paper, but it hasn't played strong rushing teams in recent weeks. If Tennessee is going to win this game it will need to continue its strong rush attack, which will take pressure off Hendon Hooker . The Vol quarterback has been brilliant this season, but LSU has the secondary skill to make life harder for him, which is why the ground attack, and establishing balance, is so important.

LSU has had some big statistical games this season but it has mostly come against poor competition. The Tiger offense struggled for much of the Florida State game and its 270-yard performance against Auburn was brutally bad. That was an anomaly in my view, and if LSU can stay balanced I think they can move the ball against Tennessee.

At the end of the day I put more value on Hooker being better than Jayden Daniels than I do where the game is being played.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Tennessee 35, LSU 24

LSU is entering a stretch of games where they are either playing a top 10 team or a really tough conference opponent on the road. The only respite over the next seven games is on November 19 when they play UAB at home. They kick this stretch off as they welcome #8 Tennessee to Baton Rouge. Unfortunately for the Tiger faithful this game is going to kick off at 11 AM CT and not at night when Death Valley is at its best.

The loss of that significant home field advantage will play a part in the outcome of this game for sure. I think LSU comes out flat since this is the first top 10 matchup for Brian Kelly in his early tenure at LSU and the Vols will take advantage. LSU will be playing catchup in this one and I just do not think it will be enough to win this one at home.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction : Tennessee 34, LSU 21

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has been phenomenal in his two years with the Volunteers. They have continued their hot start to the season and there is no reason to believe that will change this week against LSU.

The Tigers will always have some talent. There is just way too many holes on both sides of the football to topple a top ten team. The LSU playmakers will make some plays but it won’t be enough in this one. Hooker continues his potential Heisman campaign.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Tennessee 27, LSU 20

The Vols have the Crimson Tide on deck and a matchup with the Bayou Bengals on a Saturday in Death Valley could be a dangerous proposition for Josh Heupel’s squad. Their improved defense continues to get better, and Hendon Hooker’s play has him being mentioned in early Heisman discussions. Jaylen Daniels led an all players meeting to build confidence with the LSU quarterbacks and receivers. We’ve seen this before.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Tennessee 31, LSU 22

Tennessee has arguably the best offense in college football and they’ll be facing an LSU defense this week that’s allowed an average of 12.5 points over its last three games.

Both teams are running for over 190 yards a game and LSU QB Jayden Daniels may be able to hit some shots against a suspect Vols secondary, but Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has three receivers with at least 211 yards and seven targets with a pass play of at least 45 yards, and that’s in just four games.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Tennessee 34, LSU 24

After a disappointing loss to Florida State in the opener, Brian Kelly's LSU team has recovered to win 4 games in a row, most recently overcoming a 17-point deficit on the road at Auburn last week. However, the Tigers enter the make-or-break stretch of their schedule with a game against Tennessee this weekend. After this matchup, LSU travels to Florida, hosts Ole Miss and Alabama, and then travels to Arkansas. A promising 4-1 start could become 4-6 really quick.

Behind a rowdy crowd in Tiger Stadium, LSU will be able to keep this one close for the first half, but the Tigers don't have the ability to match up with the explosive Tennessee offense for 4 quarters. The Volunteers lead the country averaging 559.3 YPG on offense and are 5th in the nation with an average of 7.38 yards per play. Knowing Kelly, his strategy will be to play field position and make Tennessee execute on long drives - that will work for a time but bank on the Volunteers eventually breaking through.

UPDATED IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 20-4

Vince - 18-6

Ryan - 18-6

Shaun - 17-7

Sean - 16-8

Andrew - 15-9

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter