740thefan.com
Legislative committee votes to update names of some North Dakota facilities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – An interim Legislative committee has approved a proposed state Constitutional amendment to change the descriptions of three state-run facilities. The school for the deaf in Devils Lake would be changed from “the school for the deaf and dumb” to “the school for...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation
Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
KNOX News Radio
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS AND UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA POLICE RESPOND TO CAR-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 40 AVE S.
On Monday, October 10, officers were dispatched to 40 Ave S and South 20 St. It was reported that a vehicle collided with a juvenile pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by the car. The pedestrian...
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
kroxam.com
IRISHMAN SHANTY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING OWNERSHIP WITHIN THE GREGG FAMILY
The Irishman’s Shanty has been a part of Crookston since 1945 and a place many have gone for food, drinks, and celebration. During that time, it has gone through many different owners, and the Shanty is currently in the works of having a new one. The Shanty has been...
KNOX News Radio
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
740thefan.com
Friday morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire early Friday morning that happened in Harwood is being investigated as intentional, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s office. At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on-site as well.
740thefan.com
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
trfradio.com
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
kvrr.com
Molly Yeh headlines Bernie’s opening in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — Hundreds packed the new Bernie’s restaurant in Grand Forks to meet Food Network’s Molly Yeh at her book signing!. Fans came with books on hand as the line wrapped around the exterior and everyone got to share a quick moment. Yeh...
kfgo.com
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
740thefan.com
UND wins at Youngstown State, 35-30
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – In a back-and-forth game, it was No. 22 North Dakota squeaking out the 35-30 victory at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday night. With the win, the Fighting Hawks move to 4-2 (3-1 MVFC), while the Penguins drop to 2-3 (0-2 MVFC). Jayson Coley took down Mitch...
