Grand Forks, ND

kvrr.com

Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation

Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Harwood fire not likely an accident

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it appears Friday’s home fire in Harwood was not an accident. Authorities say a special agent with North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The fire caused major damage. At the time the S-O stated they...
HARWOOD, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two killed in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
CASS COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

740thefan.com

Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
POLK COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation

A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

kfgo.com

Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

UND wins at Youngstown State, 35-30

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – In a back-and-forth game, it was No. 22 North Dakota squeaking out the 35-30 victory at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday night. With the win, the Fighting Hawks move to 4-2 (3-1 MVFC), while the Penguins drop to 2-3 (0-2 MVFC). Jayson Coley took down Mitch...
GRAND FORKS, ND

