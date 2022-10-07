Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Convention authority appoints Acrisure leader as board member
The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) recently appointed Michael Verhulst to its seven-member board, which oversees DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena. Verhulst officially was sworn in at the CAA board meeting Friday, Oct. 7, for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024. Michael Verhulst is the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ottawa County, Hope College partner on EV assessment
As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, a local partnership will help determine the need and demand for electric vehicle chargers in Ottawa County. County leaders recently have teamed up with Hope College to conduct what they said will be a first-of-its-kind countywide electric vehicle charging assessment, a study that will help prepare the county for the era of the electric vehicle (EV).
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants
Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver. Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Mobile Defenders acquired by competitor
A local supplier of wholesale cell phone replacement parts has been acquired by a Virginia-based company in the same industry. Grand Rapids-based Mobile Defenders last month said it joined with MobileSentrix, a move which combines the knowledge and expertise of two leading mobile replacement part suppliers, according to Mobile Defenders.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: New format, new results
ArtPrize 2022 has wrapped up, bringing 18 days of artistic celebration to Grand Rapids. According to Executive Director Craig Searer, this year’s festival was one for the books. “I think overall people just had a great time being outside downtown, exploring and being exposed to some really, really amazing...
