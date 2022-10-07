Read full article on original website
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked
A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
Get Ready To Take A Hike Down New Jersey’s Delicious Pizza Trail
When I lived in Central PA for a couple of years, my wife and I would hike Mount Nittany on occasion, and a few times I hiked the Thousand Steps Trail in Mifflin County. I would never say I'm an avid hiker, but I do enjoy heading out into the great doors and just walking around.
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Ghosts of New Jersey: The real stories behind these haunted places
Since moving to New Jersey, I have heard of thousands of tourist attractions I have to visit. A few of my favorites are going to a show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park in the summer, hiking the Delaware Water Gap in the spring, and finding historic small towns like Lambertville to discover.
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
This is the saddest imitation of a New Jersey bagel I’ve ever seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years
If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie
According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't convenient.But apparently Bread + Salt can get away with it because, well, the food is good. Portnoy raved about the f…
Do You Agree, New Jersey? Sports Games & Live Shows Aren’t Worth It Anymore
It is not that I don't love to spend a Sunday tailgating with family and friends. But attending professional sports games, live shows and concerts in New Jersey and New York just isn't worth it anymore. Here's why. I was chatting with one of our producers, Mario, about his weekend.
The most creative cocktail at the most romantic restaurant in NJ
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?
The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
