Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Lizzo's mom said the singer took her family to therapy to explain to them that she would be using profanity in her songs
"She is doing what she loves to do, making her own decisions, and really helping people along the way," Sharie Jefferson-Johnson said of her daughter.
King Charles ’s Coronation Date Set for 2023 At Westminster Abbey: It Will ‘Reflect’ The Monarch’s ‘Future’
King Charles III ascended to the throne two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, but he has yet to be officially crowned as the King of England. Now, amid reports of a potential crowning taking place near the date of his mother’s ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III’s coronation would take place on May 6, 2023, according to a Buckingham Palace statement obtained by the Washington Post. The ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.” As noted by the Post, May 6 is also the birthday of Charles’s grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the oldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Comments / 0