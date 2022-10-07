King Charles III ascended to the throne two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, but he has yet to be officially crowned as the King of England. Now, amid reports of a potential crowning taking place near the date of his mother’s ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III’s coronation would take place on May 6, 2023, according to a Buckingham Palace statement obtained by the Washington Post. The ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.” As noted by the Post, May 6 is also the birthday of Charles’s grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the oldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

