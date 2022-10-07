ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Comments / 0

Related
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Town news and more

Southport Central School had no bus service on Oct. 11 and 12. Not sure why, but students had to find their own transportation those two days after the long weekend due to a teachers’ inservice day on Friday and the national holiday on Monday. Little news gathered thus far...
SOUTHPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale

WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WATERVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

OUR ROCKTOBERFEST NEWSLETTER

In our newsletter thou shalt find spine-chilling hilarity and a lot of typographical errors. 2) Our WILDLY Popular segment “We Love Hate Mail!” where I poke fun of the worst person I’ve had to deal with at the shop in the last month. This month it’s Canidae Dog Food Company.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Southport, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Lifestyle
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
Maine State
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Restaurants
Z107.3

Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Maine?

It sounds like a stupid question, but think about it for a second!. I love checking out Maine Reddit each day, because there are so many questions posed that would never occur to me to ask ever. So, with that in mind, I came across one that interested me. When...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization

Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pub#Oceanfront#Lawns#Food Drink#Bar Info#Newagen Seaside Inn
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B98.5

The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?

Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine

An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by $5.5 million. The mansion,...
GREENVILLE, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
MAINE STATE
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner

Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy