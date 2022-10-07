ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Coppell, TX
Government
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanities#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#City Council
starlocalmedia.com

121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio

121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
starlocalmedia.com

Martin has high hopes as McKinney Boyd begins XC postseason

The state's high school cross country postseason begins this week, with runners from 5-6A scheduled to race from McKinney's Myers Park on Friday for the annual district meet. Expectations are always high at this time of year for McKinney Boyd's distance-running program, and that remains the case for senior Zach Martin. A regional qualifier as a junior, Martin has emerged as one of the district's top runners this season and he looks to translate a productive start to his senior year to a lengthy stay in the postseason.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A

The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
COPPELL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy