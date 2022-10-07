The state's high school cross country postseason begins this week, with runners from 5-6A scheduled to race from McKinney's Myers Park on Friday for the annual district meet. Expectations are always high at this time of year for McKinney Boyd's distance-running program, and that remains the case for senior Zach Martin. A regional qualifier as a junior, Martin has emerged as one of the district's top runners this season and he looks to translate a productive start to his senior year to a lengthy stay in the postseason.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO