We strongly urge all residents in the Boothbay Region Water District to vote “Yes” to keep fluoride in our public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay. Voting “Yes” will continue the District’s 18-year-old practice of fluoridating our local drinking water. The Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention calls drinking water fluoridation one of the top ten public health achievements of the 20th century. In study after study, fluoridated water has been shown to improve the dental health of all age groups, but most importantly, it protects the developing teeth of young children. Preventing dental decay in children can help prevent the development of significant diseases, such as tooth abscess and serious infections in other body organs, and it promotes better dental health throughout a person’s lifetime.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO