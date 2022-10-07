Read full article on original website
Southport Column: Town news and more
Southport Central School had no bus service on Oct. 11 and 12. Not sure why, but students had to find their own transportation those two days after the long weekend due to a teachers’ inservice day on Friday and the national holiday on Monday. Little news gathered thus far...
In our newsletter thou shalt find spine-chilling hilarity and a lot of typographical errors. 2) Our WILDLY Popular segment “We Love Hate Mail!” where I poke fun of the worst person I’ve had to deal with at the shop in the last month. This month it’s Canidae Dog Food Company.
Bath Alumni Association meeting Oct. 19
The Bath High School Alumni Association announces an upcoming meeting for general business and planning of the next BHSAA Alumni Weekend, June 9-11, 2023. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 19 in the Alumni Room of Morse High School at 826 Shipbuilder Drive, Bath. Representatives and members from all classes are always welcome to attend the regular meetings and to participate on committees and in volunteer roles.
‘Nurture Nature’ at River Arts
River Arts is pleased to announce the opening of a one woman show of paintings and monotypes by Caroline Sulzer. This River Room show, titled “Nurture Nature,” runs from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. With works that draw deeply on her relationship with nature, Sulzer has created a show of personal depth. The public is invited to meet Sulzer on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the artist’s reception from 2 to 4 p. m.
William Robinson Jr.
On Oct. 7, 2022, William “Bill” Robinson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after a period of declining health. Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ethel Stuart Robinson and William John Robinson, Bill earned a BA from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He served honorably in the Marines, achieving the rank of Captain.
Facts concerning fluoridation
As the question of fluoridation of the water supply will be considered by the region’s voters on Nov. 8, the Boothbay Region Water District will reiterate its stance and pertinent facts concerning fluoridation. 1. The Boothbay Region Water District’s (BRWD) position concerning fluoridation is “neither for, nor against,” believing...
GoFundMe page for fire victims
The Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 fire which destroyed the Vi Lee home on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor displaced the homeowner and a family who rented part of the house. Lee had rented part of her home to Bill and Sherri Morton and their two daughters, Ellie and Elyssa. Mandy Scott...
Boothbay Harbor fire ‘not suspicious,’ says chief
The Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 fire which destroyed the Vi Lee home on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor started in the attached garage portion of the house, according to Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham on Monday. "When we arrived, the garage was fully engulfed and spready quickly to the other...
Crocker is Student Athlete of the Year
Jaelyn Crocker, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, was chosen as the female Student Athlete of the Year at the annual Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame banquet held Oct. 8 in Rockland. Crocker, who excelled in field hockey and basketball, was chosen among the five finalists, including Oceanside’s...
Departments battling Boothbay Harbor fire
Area fire departments have been battling a house fire on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor since about 1 p.m. today. The house, owned by Vi Lee, was a complete loss. Boothbay Harbor Police Officer Larry Brown, who was first on the scene, said everyone got out of the house safely. This...
Fluoridation: Why change?
For 18 years, Boothbay has fluoridated the water. Fluoridation is endorsed by the Maine CDC and 80% of Mainers served by public water systems have the benefit of fluoride. Almost anything in excess is harmful, but the Boothbay Water District is fluoridating to optimum levels. The District is award-winning for skillful fluoridating; there is certainly no hint that residents are suffering fluoride injuries at the hands of the District.
AARP and voting
Voters 50+ are likely to tip the scales in the general election this year. That’s according to an AARP voter poll conducted before the primary. With voters 50+ comprising nearly 65% of the state’s likely electorate, it’s clear that candidates should listen to us!. I’m eager to...
Mills has a fine record
Janet Mills has done an admirable job managing Maine’s economy: Standard and Poors and Moody’s have given Maine strong credit ratings for three years after being downgraded during Paul LePage’s time in office; there have been surpluses allowing the “Rainy Day” Fund to be funded at record high levels; and conservative economists have given Maine high marks for its economic recovery from COVID—all this while increasing the state’s share of education funding to the mandated level of 55% for the first time and restoring the state revenue sharing to towns to 5% after LePage cut it 2%.
Keep fluoride, fight tooth decay
We strongly urge all residents in the Boothbay Region Water District to vote “Yes” to keep fluoride in our public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay. Voting “Yes” will continue the District’s 18-year-old practice of fluoridating our local drinking water. The Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention calls drinking water fluoridation one of the top ten public health achievements of the 20th century. In study after study, fluoridated water has been shown to improve the dental health of all age groups, but most importantly, it protects the developing teeth of young children. Preventing dental decay in children can help prevent the development of significant diseases, such as tooth abscess and serious infections in other body organs, and it promotes better dental health throughout a person’s lifetime.
Human and environmental health
I don’t know Cameron Reny. She has not run for office before, so I suspect this is the case for many in Lincoln County. Nevertheless, I will be voting for her as our next state senator. I have two overriding reasons. The first is healthcare. Despite our aging population,...
