Web3 platform Crypto Oasis revealed the dominance of UAE in the Web3 economy as it identified more than 1,450 active Web3 organizations with nearly 7,000 individuals. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is emerging as a global hub for cryptocurrency and Web3 adoption. Crypto giants including Binance, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX have already set up shops in the country. Recently, UAE’s Ministry of Economy launched a digital address for the Ministry’s headquarters in the metaverse. The virtual headquarter will allow avatars to hold meetings, network, conferences and even allow signing of legally binding agreements.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO