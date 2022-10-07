ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE Dominates Web3 Ecosystem With Nearly 1.5k Companies: Report

Web3 platform Crypto Oasis revealed the dominance of UAE in the Web3 economy as it identified more than 1,450 active Web3 organizations with nearly 7,000 individuals. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is emerging as a global hub for cryptocurrency and Web3 adoption. Crypto giants including Binance, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX have already set up shops in the country. Recently, UAE’s Ministry of Economy launched a digital address for the Ministry’s headquarters in the metaverse. The virtual headquarter will allow avatars to hold meetings, network, conferences and even allow signing of legally binding agreements.
Alpian rolls out digital private bank in Switzerland

Swiss financial technology firm Alpian has launched a new digital private banking platform to serve wealthy clients. Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has granted its approval to the new platform, which is said to the first digital private banking solution in the country. The platform is designed to operate...
Venom Foundation Becomes First Crypto Entity to Obtain ADGM Licence

Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Differentiation for Banks” – Jussi Lindberg, Banking Circle in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’

Banking Circle solutions are powering the payments for more than 250 regulated businesses, financial institutions and marketplaces, enabling them to gain access to the markets in which their customers want to trade, via a super-correspondent banking network. Here, Jussi Lindberg, its Chief Commercial Officer, explains the approach. “For payments businesses...
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso

Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
UK Based BankiFi Partners with Axiom Bank to Pursue US SME Market

BankiFi, a UK-based Fintech offering embedded banking services, has announced a partnership with Axiom Bank to pursue the US SME banking market. Axiom Bank, based in Florida, has its roots as a community-based savings and loan firm that has bigger plans. The two firms are joining forces with the goal...
Orange Bank Teams with SAS & Neterium for Real-time Sanctions Screening in the Cloud

The volume, velocity and complexity of today’s sanctions screening landscape require extraordinary vigilance, backed by best-of-breed analytics and data orchestration that empower always-on monitoring and immediate action. To meet these modern-day thresholds, Paris-based Orange Bank teamed with SAS and Neterium to achieve real-time sanctions screening in the cloud. Ever...
Alipay+ partners with over 1 million merchants in Japan to create seamless travel experiences for international tourists

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Ant Group announced today that Alipay+ has expanded its enablement of seamless travel experiences to Japan, where over 1 million local merchants are now connected to global cross-border digital payments and marketing capabilities to better serve consumers across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005821/en/ Under a joint agreement, the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will introduce Alipay+’s QR code cross-border digital payments solution, which accepts some of the region’s most popular e-wallets, providing a convenient and smooth travel experience to international visitors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures

Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital. Serena Ventures, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund, Melo 7 Tech Partners and Cascador (Empowering Economic Growth Foundation) participated. This news is coming two years after Stears raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding. Last month, it was one of the 60 startups to get accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort, which included some non-dilutive funding.
HSBC launches Digital Receivables Finance capability

HSBC has cut the approval process for new Receivables Finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours, using a new technology platform. Using the new online application journey, co-created with Trade Ledger, with a few clicks HSBC customers can now transfer data directly through an API from their accounting software package. They also have the option to upload their data through a user-interface.
LBank receives the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” at Asia’s Premier event

LBank, a top crypto exchange, has been named the Most Trusted Crypto Exchange at the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Crypto Expo Dubai as the most trusted exchange. This award represents all LBank stands for, our commitment to providing users with a safe and secure trading ground,” said Allen Wei, CEO of LBank.
FTX and Visa to launch crypto debit card worldwide

Crypto exchange FTX is partnering with Visa (V) to make it easier for individuals around the globe to use crypto holdings for everyday purchases. The pair are rolling out Visa debit cards linked to FTX accounts in 40 new countries starting in Latin America, allowing crypto holders to use their digital assets to pay for goods and services from their FTX wallets with Visa's network of 80 million merchants.
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them

The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
Spreedly Expands Support Offerings as Adoption of Payments Orchestration Grows

Spreedly has announced that it has expanded the organization’s support offerings for customers. The organization has now established a global support infrastructure that includes resources deployed across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, as well as offering customers 24x7x365 global support. This expansion of Spreedly’s operations will help the company...
Didimo Raises $7.15M in Series A to Bring Digital Human Avatars to the Metaverse

Didimo has completed a $7.15 million Series A round led by Armilar Venture Partners. The company is ramping up the develo[pment of its web3 gaming infrastructure to bring digital human avatars to the metaverse. The fundraising also attracted participation from Bright Pixel Capital, Portugal Ventures, and Techstars. Didimo has announced...
IPLOOK, PortaOne Test Integrated Solution to Support Launch Full MVNO Offering

IPLOOK Technologies announced it has completed its interoperability test (IOT) with PortaOne, a global provider of charging and service platforms for communication services providers, validating the SIM card activation/deactivation flow and real-time charging for voice, data and SMS services between IPLOOK's IMS and P-GW with PortaBilling OCS. The combined solution...
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong

Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
