ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Varsity soccer results from Monday

The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Shawnee 4-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Ellie Mitchell and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-6-4 (4-3-3 CBC) The Chieftain varsity boys lost to Shawnee 6-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-11-3 (1-5-3 CBC). The Benjamin Logan varsity girls defeated North Union 4-1. Scoring for...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

High school and middle school cross country from Saturday

Indian Lake girls took third place in the team scoring at the Anna Rocket Invitational. Lakota won the meet with 33 points, Botkins was runner-up with 83 and Indian Lake finished third with 94 points. Coach Justin Metzger said, “The girls ran great and passed a lot of people in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

WL-S Youth football sweeps Southeastern

West Liberty-Salem’s youth football teams traveled to Southeastern Saturday and swept the Trojans. In the varsity game, the Tigers won 18-12. Calen Fairchild caught the game-winning pass from Brandel Sullivan with under 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Sullivan also caught a touchdown, thrown by Grant Krabill. Krabill...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Sports
High School Football PRO

Versailles, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coldwater High School football team will have a game with Versailles High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VERSAILLES, OH
peakofohio.com

Varsity and youth soccer finals from Saturday

The Bellefontaine varsity girls tied with Wapakoneta 2-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs was Callie Shumaker and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-5-4. The Chieftain varsity boys fell to Elida 3-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-10-3. The Chieftains will travel to Shawnee Monday. The varsity boys will start at 5:30 with...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectionals#Lady Chiefs
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News

The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’

Dayton native, a historic winner, set to appear on quiz show’s Tournament of Champions. Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Honda and COSI kick off nationwide roadshow in Bellefontaine

Honda and COSI kicked off the Honda Engineering Roadshow late Monday morning in the Kroger parking lot. Representatives from each business were passing out STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Kits, or Engineering Learning Lunchboxes. “These kits are great STEM boxes with five different experiments,” said COSI President and CEO...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy