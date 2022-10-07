Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
JV Lakers top Chiefs; Area Middle School teams compete in CBC tourney
The Indian Lake JV team defeated Bellefontaine in straight sets: 22-25 and 18-25. The varsity teams played each other at the end of September in the first in-school match. Alex Kinney was 7/7 serving, 5/6 serve receive, 21/22 setting, 8 assists, 6 digs, and had 1 solo block. Addison Beck...
peakofohio.com
Varsity soccer results from Monday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Shawnee 4-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Ellie Mitchell and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-6-4 (4-3-3 CBC) The Chieftain varsity boys lost to Shawnee 6-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-11-3 (1-5-3 CBC). The Benjamin Logan varsity girls defeated North Union 4-1. Scoring for...
peakofohio.com
High school and middle school cross country from Saturday
Indian Lake girls took third place in the team scoring at the Anna Rocket Invitational. Lakota won the meet with 33 points, Botkins was runner-up with 83 and Indian Lake finished third with 94 points. Coach Justin Metzger said, “The girls ran great and passed a lot of people in...
peakofohio.com
WL-S Youth football sweeps Southeastern
West Liberty-Salem’s youth football teams traveled to Southeastern Saturday and swept the Trojans. In the varsity game, the Tigers won 18-12. Calen Fairchild caught the game-winning pass from Brandel Sullivan with under 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Sullivan also caught a touchdown, thrown by Grant Krabill. Krabill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Versailles, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coldwater High School football team will have a game with Versailles High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
peakofohio.com
Varsity and youth soccer finals from Saturday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tied with Wapakoneta 2-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs was Callie Shumaker and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-5-4. The Chieftain varsity boys fell to Elida 3-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-10-3. The Chieftains will travel to Shawnee Monday. The varsity boys will start at 5:30 with...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Phillies’ pitching dominated the Cardinals in two straight outings, ending St. Louis’ season and clinching a spot in the NLDS, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
WTOL-TV
Big Board Friday Week 8 Celina vs. Defiance
Defiance just couldn't get it going. They fall 15-7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
peakofohio.com
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police
Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News
The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
dayton.com
‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’
Dayton native, a historic winner, set to appear on quiz show’s Tournament of Champions. Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
peakofohio.com
Honda and COSI kick off nationwide roadshow in Bellefontaine
Honda and COSI kicked off the Honda Engineering Roadshow late Monday morning in the Kroger parking lot. Representatives from each business were passing out STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Kits, or Engineering Learning Lunchboxes. “These kits are great STEM boxes with five different experiments,” said COSI President and CEO...
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Comments / 0