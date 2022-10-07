ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany: 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period

BERLIN (Reuters) – Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) — the first two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the office added. (Writing...
Gazprom: NATO mine destroyer was found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline in 2015 belonged to NATO. Nord Stream reported on that date in 2015 that a “munitions object” had been cleared by the Swedish...
Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate. In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby...
Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’ in phonecall

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake”, according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call...
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”. “Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones...
Russian couple find a refuge from war in their Istanbul bookstore

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The conversation flowed from Turkish to Russian as Oleg and Aleksandra Chernousov chatted to guests at the launch of their bookstore in Istanbul, the start of a new life in a new city they once thought would just be a temporary home. Seven months earlier they...
Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova – Moldovan deputy PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The meeting will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov has previously told reporters it was “possible” the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on peace in Ukraine.
German coalition, beset by crises, could get more fractious after vote

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s faced the prospect of a more divided government after one of his coalition partners vowed to assert itself more strongly following a drubbing in a state election. Scholz had little time to rejoice over his Social Democrats (SPD) winning the vote...
German state vote tests support for Berlin’s crisis management

BERLIN (Reuters) – A vote in the German state of Lower Saxony on Sunday will provide a test of support for the crisis management skills of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, as it seeks to stave off energy shortages and escalation in the Ukraine war. National issues such...
Ukraine president says he had ‘urgent call’ with France’s Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an “urgent call” with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine. “Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for...
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran – minister Colonna

PARIS (Reuters) – There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran. Last week, France...
Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon have reached historic deal on maritime border

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Lebanon have reached “an historic agreement” on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.
Security, red banners and COVID curbs: Beijing readies for 20th Congress

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing has stepped up security and COVID curbs and decorated the capital Beijing with red political banners as it gears up for a Communist Party congress where President Xi Jinping is poised to become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The 20th party congress,...
