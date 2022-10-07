Read full article on original website
Varsity soccer results from Monday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Shawnee 4-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Ellie Mitchell and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-6-4 (4-3-3 CBC) The Chieftain varsity boys lost to Shawnee 6-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-11-3 (1-5-3 CBC). The Benjamin Logan varsity girls defeated North Union 4-1. Scoring for...
JV Lakers top Chiefs; Area Middle School teams compete in CBC tourney
The Indian Lake JV team defeated Bellefontaine in straight sets: 22-25 and 18-25. The varsity teams played each other at the end of September in the first in-school match. Alex Kinney was 7/7 serving, 5/6 serve receive, 21/22 setting, 8 assists, 6 digs, and had 1 solo block. Addison Beck...
WL-S Youth football sweeps Southeastern
West Liberty-Salem’s youth football teams traveled to Southeastern Saturday and swept the Trojans. In the varsity game, the Tigers won 18-12. Calen Fairchild caught the game-winning pass from Brandel Sullivan with under 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Sullivan also caught a touchdown, thrown by Grant Krabill. Krabill...
Varsity and youth soccer finals from Saturday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tied with Wapakoneta 2-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs was Callie Shumaker and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-5-4. The Chieftain varsity boys fell to Elida 3-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-10-3. The Chieftains will travel to Shawnee Monday. The varsity boys will start at 5:30 with...
Versailles, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
High school and middle school cross country from Saturday
Indian Lake girls took third place in the team scoring at the Anna Rocket Invitational. Lakota won the meet with 33 points, Botkins was runner-up with 83 and Indian Lake finished third with 94 points. Coach Justin Metzger said, “The girls ran great and passed a lot of people in...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News
The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Ohio Task Force 1 heads back to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday morning, Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) officially demobilized operations after assisting in Florida along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. A release by OH-TF1 says the 84-member Urban Search and Rescue team is headed back to Ohio after demobilizing Sunday, […]
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
