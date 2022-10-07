ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair comes to a close

TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Of Sapulpa Sees Increase In New Businesses

The City of Sapulpa is starting to see a lot of growth, especially in the downtown area. Just in the last month, the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce organized four ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the downtown area. Janet Birnie, the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce President, said that Sapulpa has...
SAPULPA, OK
okcfox.com

Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted

TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
moreclaremore.com

Road Closure Alert: Downtown Claremore

Lights, camera, action! Downtown Claremore will play the backdrop for an exciting filming project, requiring the closure of Will Rogers Blvd. from South Cherokee Ave. to Muskogee Ave. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and will remain closed until Thursday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m.
CLAREMORE, OK

Community Policy