Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
KRMG In Depth: A frank conversation with Gov. Kevin Stitt headed into the November elections
TULSA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is locked in a battle many would not have predicted just a few short months ago. Monday, the Intertribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes chose to endorse his opponent, Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the sitting Superintendent of Public Instruction. Considering the relatively unprecedented...
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close
TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
City Of Sapulpa Sees Increase In New Businesses
The City of Sapulpa is starting to see a lot of growth, especially in the downtown area. Just in the last month, the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce organized four ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the downtown area. Janet Birnie, the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce President, said that Sapulpa has...
2022 Oklahoma voter deadlines: Registration, absentee ballots for November
Deadlines are coming up for Oklahoma voters looking to cast a ballot in November's general election.
Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
Newly signed bill to help special needs families waiting more than a decade for assistance
EDMOND, Okla. — Help is finally on the way for more than 5,100 special needs families who have been waiting more than a decade for assistance. "A lot of people have been on this waitlist forever," said Monique Pendleton. Family advocate Wanda Felty said House Bill 4466 is a...
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Vape shop reports increase of young people trying to buy vapes, Claremore PD to continue stings
CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are calls for all vape shops across Green Country to comply with the law and make sure they’re asking anyone underage for ID. This comes as Claremore Police said they will continue to carry out undercover stings to make sure vape shops aren’t selling to children.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Veterans’ disability payments highest for Oklahoma on average, state agency finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks first within the common quantity veterans obtain yearly in disability payments, stated Joe Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs govt director. The common annual quantity offered to particular person veterans in Oklahoma is $8,593 per 12 months, he stated. “There are a lot of...
Road Closure Alert: Downtown Claremore
Lights, camera, action! Downtown Claremore will play the backdrop for an exciting filming project, requiring the closure of Will Rogers Blvd. from South Cherokee Ave. to Muskogee Ave. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and will remain closed until Thursday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m.
