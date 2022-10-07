ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County

Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
Washington, DC
Weed In DC In 2022: How To Buy It Safely

Washington, DC, has experienced a boom in cannabis culture in recent years. Speaking of which, marijuana is legal for medical purposes and decriminalized for recreational purposes. Besides, its usage for medical and recreational purposes is authorized in D.C., but only under strict conditions. Residents are permitted to consume and grow...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy

The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report

A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Mayor Bowser concerned over deputy mayor's actions

ARLINGTON, Va. - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has "some concerns" about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. Earlier this week, Chris Geldart was charged with assault and battery and now questions are...
WASHINGTON, DC
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market

Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
WASHINGTON, DC
We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)

Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
BETHESDA, MD
Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation

In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
CLINTON, MD
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
