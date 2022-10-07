Read full article on original website
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
Scathing Federal Audit Of D.C. Housing Authority Spurs Calls For Reform At Troubled Agency
A scathing federal audit of the D.C. Housing Authority found that the agency is failing in some of its most basic tasks, from maintaining public housing units in habitable condition to ensuring that every usable unit is actually offered to the thousands of low-income residents who have waited for years for a place to live.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
thejointblog.com
Weed In DC In 2022: How To Buy It Safely
Washington, DC, has experienced a boom in cannabis culture in recent years. Speaking of which, marijuana is legal for medical purposes and decriminalized for recreational purposes. Besides, its usage for medical and recreational purposes is authorized in D.C., but only under strict conditions. Residents are permitted to consume and grow...
Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy
The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
Washington Metro to begin issuing hefty fines to curb fare evasion
Passengers who attempt to ride public transit in Washington, D.C., without paying could be slapped with hefty fines to address $40 million in lost revenue, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced this week.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser concerned over deputy mayor's actions
ARLINGTON, Va. - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has "some concerns" about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. Earlier this week, Chris Geldart was charged with assault and battery and now questions are...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
Biden Announces Mass Pardon Of People Charged With Marijuana Possession Offenses In D.C.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a mass pardon of people charged with marijuana possession under both federal and D.C. law, a move that could erase the criminal records of thousands of people across the city and country. In making the move, which was announced as an executive order, Biden...
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
fox5dc.com
Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation
In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
fox5dc.com
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
