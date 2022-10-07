Read full article on original website
JV Lakers top Chiefs; Area Middle School teams compete in CBC tourney
The Indian Lake JV team defeated Bellefontaine in straight sets: 22-25 and 18-25. The varsity teams played each other at the end of September in the first in-school match. Alex Kinney was 7/7 serving, 5/6 serve receive, 21/22 setting, 8 assists, 6 digs, and had 1 solo block. Addison Beck...
Varsity soccer results from Monday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Shawnee 4-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Ellie Mitchell and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-6-4 (4-3-3 CBC) The Chieftain varsity boys lost to Shawnee 6-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-11-3 (1-5-3 CBC). The Benjamin Logan varsity girls defeated North Union 4-1. Scoring for...
WL-S Youth football sweeps Southeastern
West Liberty-Salem’s youth football teams traveled to Southeastern Saturday and swept the Trojans. In the varsity game, the Tigers won 18-12. Calen Fairchild caught the game-winning pass from Brandel Sullivan with under 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Sullivan also caught a touchdown, thrown by Grant Krabill. Krabill...
Varsity and youth soccer finals from Saturday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tied with Wapakoneta 2-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs was Callie Shumaker and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-5-4. The Chieftain varsity boys fell to Elida 3-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-10-3. The Chieftains will travel to Shawnee Monday. The varsity boys will start at 5:30 with...
Ronald Thomas Cochran
Ronald Thomas Cochran, 79, of West Liberty, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in his home, after a 9-month battle with cancer. He was born January 12, 1943, in Glendale, California, to Thomas Wilbur and Margaret May (Hall) Cochran. In 1951 Ronald’s family moved to Ridgeway, Ohio, where he...
DeGraff woman injured following single-vehicle crash outside of Quincy
A DeGraff woman was injured following a single-vehicle crash outside of Quincy, Sunday morning, just before 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Debra Gilmore, 67, failed to stop at the stop sign at the County Road 63 and County Road 64 intersection. Gilmore ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, and then her vehicle overturned into a creek.
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police
Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
Honda and COSI kick off nationwide roadshow in Bellefontaine
Honda and COSI kicked off the Honda Engineering Roadshow late Monday morning in the Kroger parking lot. Representatives from each business were passing out STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Kits, or Engineering Learning Lunchboxes. “These kits are great STEM boxes with five different experiments,” said COSI President and CEO...
Logan County Sheriff’s Office awarded Traffic Safety Grant
Earlier this month (October 1), the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a traffic safety grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office in the amount of $39,158.26. This grant will be used for overtime hours to concentrate on reducing fatal and serious injury crashes in Logan County. The sheriff’s...
BIS teacher beats cancer, returns to the classroom
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Bellefontaine Intermediate School teacher is an inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community. Longtime BIS teacher Lori Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. Horn shared some great news over the weekend. “Saturday was my 1-year anniversary of being diagnosed with...
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
