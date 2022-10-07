A DeGraff woman was injured following a single-vehicle crash outside of Quincy, Sunday morning, just before 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Debra Gilmore, 67, failed to stop at the stop sign at the County Road 63 and County Road 64 intersection. Gilmore ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, and then her vehicle overturned into a creek.

