Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
JV Lakers top Chiefs; Area Middle School teams compete in CBC tourney
The Indian Lake JV team defeated Bellefontaine in straight sets: 22-25 and 18-25. The varsity teams played each other at the end of September in the first in-school match. Alex Kinney was 7/7 serving, 5/6 serve receive, 21/22 setting, 8 assists, 6 digs, and had 1 solo block. Addison Beck...
peakofohio.com
Varsity soccer results from Monday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Shawnee 4-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Ellie Mitchell and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-6-4 (4-3-3 CBC) The Chieftain varsity boys lost to Shawnee 6-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-11-3 (1-5-3 CBC). The Benjamin Logan varsity girls defeated North Union 4-1. Scoring for...
peakofohio.com
WL-S Youth football sweeps Southeastern
West Liberty-Salem’s youth football teams traveled to Southeastern Saturday and swept the Trojans. In the varsity game, the Tigers won 18-12. Calen Fairchild caught the game-winning pass from Brandel Sullivan with under 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Sullivan also caught a touchdown, thrown by Grant Krabill. Krabill...
peakofohio.com
Varsity and youth soccer finals from Saturday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tied with Wapakoneta 2-2. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs was Callie Shumaker and Parker Penhorwood. Bellefontaine is now 6-5-4. The Chieftain varsity boys fell to Elida 3-0. Bellefontaine falls to 2-10-3. The Chieftains will travel to Shawnee Monday. The varsity boys will start at 5:30 with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattocks’ four TDs power Mercer to blowout win
Mercer improves to 5-3 after winning their fourth straight game.
ysnlive.com
BEAVER LOCAL CONTINUES TO CRUISE
EAST LIVERPOOL OH-?The Beavers continued their path of destruction on Friday night, as they defeated the Indian Creek Redskins 56-13. The Beavers forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the game, and followed it up with a 2 play TD drive as Austin Cline found Caden Foster from 12 yards out. On their next possession, it took them 5 plays to reach the end zone thanks to a 35 yard house call by Kaydon Bobby on a screen pass. Indian Creek didn’t just go away though, as Isaac Robinson housed the ensuing kickoff from 75 yards, and then both defenses took control the rest of the first quarter. In the second, the Beavers found their stride. Following a muffed punt Austin Cline threw a fadeaway pass to the endzone where Noah Bowyer made a tough catch while also drawing a pass interference call to make it 21-6. The penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the Beavers went with a surprise inside kick which they recovered.
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3.
hollandsfj.us
SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30
A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
dayton.com
‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’
Dayton native, a historic winner, set to appear on quiz show’s Tournament of Champions. Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires resulting from a possible crash along SR 305 at Elm Road.
Comments / 0