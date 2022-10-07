Read full article on original website
South Dakota Golf Association closes out season with annual tournament
SPEARFISH, S.D. – The best amateur golfers in the state took on the pros Sunday morning. The Spearfish Canyon Country Club was the site of this year’s SoDak Cup tournament, held by the South Dakota Golf Association. The South Dakota Golf Association has been around for more than...
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
Re-live the best of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow and Native American Day Parade with these 125 photos
Thousands came out this weekend in Rapid City for the return of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow. The event held at the Summit Arena, featured more than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups performing traditional Indigenous dances and songs. NewsCenter1 was there for all three days of the event, as...
Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday. And as more than 100 people watched with excitement at the gymnasium, NewsCenter1 was there and caught up with her about her experience after the clip aired. What does it feel...
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
Is fall here to stay? Here’s a look at the weather this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the second week of October!. Temperatures will drop through the middle of the week, before warming up slightly on Friday. We’ll have a couple of cold fronts come through the area, one midday on Tuesday and another early evening on Saturday. For this week, at least, it looks like fall is here!
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
Red Ribbon Skirt Society offers special prayer service during Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Red Ribbon Skirt Society continued to raise awareness of missing and murdered members of the indigenous community during the Black Hills Powwow. Members held a prayer service Sunday to honor lost relatives across North America. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the murder...
Check out this beautiful raised ranch home nestled in the breathtaking Black Hills listed for nearly $1M
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This beautiful home is nestled on 1.14 acres in Whitewood Forest Acres and is currently on the market for less than $1 million. This newly constructed, luxury-designed, raised ranch home boasts more than 2,500 square feet of quality construction. The dream property features a custom stone staircase guiding you up to the entry way of this one-of-a-kind 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home with high-end finishes throughout.
16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser helps thousands of kids in YFS programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser for Youth and Family Services was held over the weekend. The fundraiser is one of two major fundraisers held by YFS, with the other being the Kid’s Fair. The event featured live music, catering by Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction.
