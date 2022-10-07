ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
Is fall here to stay? Here’s a look at the weather this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the second week of October!. Temperatures will drop through the middle of the week, before warming up slightly on Friday. We’ll have a couple of cold fronts come through the area, one midday on Tuesday and another early evening on Saturday. For this week, at least, it looks like fall is here!
ENVIRONMENT
Check out this beautiful raised ranch home nestled in the breathtaking Black Hills listed for nearly $1M

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This beautiful home is nestled on 1.14 acres in Whitewood Forest Acres and is currently on the market for less than $1 million. This newly constructed, luxury-designed, raised ranch home boasts more than 2,500 square feet of quality construction. The dream property features a custom stone staircase guiding you up to the entry way of this one-of-a-kind 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home with high-end finishes throughout.
