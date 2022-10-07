Abilene Fire Dept. prepares for Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary

Read full article on original website
Local law enforcement officers host first Faith and Blue
About 100 people gathered around the Eisenhower Park Bandshell Saturday evening for Faith and Blue, an event aimed to build better relationships between local police, churches and members of the public. Police departments and churches from around Dickinson County attended to share their vocations with attendees. Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s...
Kansas foundation awards $30,000 to Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad for major passenger car improvements
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
Abilene Commission approve capital improvement plan and Water Treatment Plant painting bid
The Abilene City Commission held a regular meeting Monday. Dee Marshall, mayor, was not present for the meeting, so Vice-mayor Trevor Witt took over here duties in leading the meeting. Opening the floor for public comments, Kimberly Reel took the podium. Reel said she is in the process of opening...
Husband and wife win Wild West Gravel Fest 200k
Bicyclists from around the country came to Old Abilene Town Saturday morning to bike in the three races of Wild West Gravel Fest. The fest hosted a 200k, 100k and 50k races. Jay ShalekBriski won the 200k for men, and Abby ShalekBriski won the 200k for women. John Kollhoff, organizer...
Cowboys JV takes down Rose Hill
The Abilene Cowboy JV squad made the trek south on Monday of last week to face the Rockets of Rose Hill placing their undefeated record on the line. This is the first time in recent history the two teams have faced off in a JV contest. The Cowboys looked strong from the opening kickoff and didn’t let up throughout the game.
Circle too much for Cowboys
The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Towanda on Friday evening, and ran into a whirlwind of a team with a 40-0 loss to the Circle Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds now 5-1 on the season used their strong rushing attack to control the game accumulating 315 of their 545 total yards of offense on the ground.
AHS Volleyball has winning weekend with tournament championships
Both the Varsity and Junior Varsity Abilene High School teams came away with first place finishes in their tournaments over the past weekend. The varsity team put together some of their best matches of the year enroute to a championship at the Council Grove tournament. Abilene’s JV squad also won a championship at the Marion tournament.
