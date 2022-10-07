ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Malaysia palace hopes election commission to hold poll as soon as possible

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister’s request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday, after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed disappointment with current political developments...
Chinese chip makers’ shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China’s chipmaking industry to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from...
Uber exits five Pakistani cities, to continue services via unit Careem

(Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc will discontinue its ride-hailing services app in five cities in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad, the company said on Tuesday, in a move that will reduce market overlap between the U.S. firm and its Middle East unit Careem. The change, effective immediately, also covers...
Parties bidding for TIM’s grid want more time for talks

MILAN (Reuters) -The potential bidders for Telecom Italia’s (TIM) network assets have asked for more time for talks given the size of the transaction, Italy’s biggest phone group said on Monday. Italy’s state lender CDP is readying a preliminary offer for TIM’s landline grid as it pursues plans...
Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
Spanish fast car charger startup Zunder reaches 400 million euro valuation

MADRID (Reuters) – Zunder, a startup setting up and operating ultra-fast chargers for electric cars, reached a valuation of 400 million euros ($388.40 million) after its latest funding round, shareholder White Summit Capital said on Tuesday. Mirova, a fund manager associated to French bank Natixis, poured 100 million euros...
China urges U.S. to stop hurting its chip sector – commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) – China firmly opposes U.S. export controls on semiconductor chips and urges the country to stop immediately, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday. The decision by the United States not only hurts Chinese companies but also the commercial interests of U.S. exporters , according...
Thai central bank sees average inflation at 3.9% over next 12 months

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank expects average inflation at 3.9% over the next 12 months and to remain above the monetary policy target range, the Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by...
Lloyd’s of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack

(Reuters) – Lloyd’s of London said on Monday that its investigation into a possible cyberattack had found no evidence of data compromise. “The investigation has concluded that no evidence of any compromise was found and as such Lloyd’s has been advised that its network services can now be restored,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
Two Australian regulators open investigations into Optus after data breach

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Two Australian regulators said on Tuesday they have opened investigations into Optus, the country’s No. 2 telecoms provider, after a breach of its systems resulted in the theft of personal data from up to 10 million accounts. The probes only add to headaches for Optus,...
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
Renault CEO tours Korea unit run with Geely amid strategy reset

(Reuters) – Renault Chief Executive Luca De Meo toured a South Korean factory run with China’s Geely Automobile on Tuesday, as he pitched for sweeping restructuring of an alliance that would allow the French automaker to focus on electric cars. Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were...
S.Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore says Transnet strike will hit exports

(Reuters) – South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore’s production and exports will be hampered by a strike at state-owned logistics company Transnet, the miner said on Monday. Transnet, which operates South Africa’s freight rail network and all of the country’s ports, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday after some workers began a strike over wages.
G20 watchdog tells climate standard setters not to hardwire differences

LONDON (Reuters) – Standard setters must work faster to avoid hardwiring differences between their finalised climate-related company disclosures, which would fragment markets, the G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday. To help meet net-zero carbon emission targets, companies face mandatory rules on telling investors how climate change...
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship

(Reuters) – Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. “My family...
