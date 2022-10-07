ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Enough of the two faced talking": New Mpls. safety commissioner unleashes tense Twitter retorts

By WCCO Staff, David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis' new community safety commissioner Cedric Alexander appeared to have tense Twitter exchanges with multiple people on Thursday night.

Many of the exchanges appeared to be over criticism of the "Operation Endeavor" plan from Alexander and city leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey said it's a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.

In one instance, a Twitter user, Amity Foster, asks about multiple police vehicles parked downtown along Nicollet Mall, noting that nine of the squads were empty.

RELATED : Mayor Frey, Dr. Cedric Alexander launch "Operation Endeavor" to reduce crime in Minneapolis

"It shows an effort to increase police visibility throughout downtown and across the city if you didn't see them you would complain about that wouldn't you. Enough of the two faced talking from both sides of your mouth already," Alexander responded in a tweet.

The Twitter user said Alexander is taking a lot of criticism about Operation Endeavor.

"Actually you're wrong again. I'm not taking any criticism on operation endeavor quite the opposite...ask the residents in north Minneapolis in which I bet you don't live there," Alexander responded.

Another Twitter user said that Alexander is "just one more cop" that the mayor can't control.

"Slavery is over," Alexander responded. "No one controls anyone anymore... sorry."

In a one-on-one interview with WCCO in July, Alexander said he knows building trust is a big priority and that must be done, one person at a time.

"They want police in their communities. They want them up and down Broadway. They want them on the streets, in their neighborhoods. But people want good police. They want honest police. They want constitutional policing. They want respectful policing, and they deserve that, and they are going to get that," Alexander said.

Alexander was sworn in as the city's first-ever commissioner of community safety in early August.

WCCO has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

Comments / 24

Concerned@
4d ago

Another city bureaucrat taking a big paycheck from taxpayers that will do nothing to help the citizens. He should get off his high horse and be reminded who actually pays his salary!

Reply(1)
10
Sick of the spin
4d ago

For $300,00 I would expect a little more tact and grace ..certainly better grammer and I'm not even a grammer Nazi. Results??, I don't think he's put any fear in the thugs running the streets.

Reply(3)
11
James
3d ago

Let this man do his job. God forbid he should offend the sensibilities of the delicate left wing in Minneapolis.

Reply(1)
6
 

