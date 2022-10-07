Tigers vs. Gators Week Six Staff Predictions

The staff of Mizzou Sports Talk predicts the outcome of Saturday's game between the Missouri Tigers and the Florida Gators.

The Missouri Tigers and the Florida Gators are both looking for their first SEC wins when they square off at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Swamp in Gainesville, Fla.

Either the Gators or the Tigers will emerge from the cellar in the SEC East. Here's how the staff of Mizzou Sports Talk sees the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: The Tigers look to be figuring a few things out. And if this game wasn't in the swamp, I'd feel a lot better about it for them. As it stands, it is in the swamp, and the Gators need a win bad. I think Mizzou makes it tough, but Florida wins. Florida 27 Missouri 19

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Mizzou was a couple plays away from taking down the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Their defense looked like a real, live SEC unit, especially the secondary. Up front, edge rushers Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire have improved every game and could cause some problems for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Florida’s talented, and comfortable in The Swamp, but the Tigers are due for an SEC win and they’re going to get it here. Missouri 27, Florida 25

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: After what Missouri showed us last week, I think the Tigers give the Gators a real fight in The Swamp. It’ll be close but the Tigers fall for the third straight game. Florida 25, Mizzou 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I thought that Missouri showed some real guts in how it played Georgia on Saturday. But, that’s the No. 1 team in the nation. This is unranked Florida. Can the Tigers get up for that? I’m not sure. Plus, Florida has similar motivation. The Gators just want to win an SEC game. Most of the time, the winner wins by double digits. Florida has more offensive firepower. Florida 38, Missouri 22

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If the Tigers can stop Richardson and the Gators' rushing attack, they have a chance to win. Surprisingly, Florida has the worst run defense in the SEC this season, allowing teams to tally 193.2 yards per game. Give me Mizzou with the upset in the Swamp. Missouri 24, Florida 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game will depend entirely on which version of Missouri shows up against Florida. I'm banking on the version that almost shocked Georgia showing up, as the Tigers go into The Swamp and shock Florida on the road in an upset. Missouri 28, Florida 27

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.