businesswest.com
Hometown Financial Group Welcomes Envision Bank into Abington Bank
EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Financial Group Inc., the multi-bank mutual holding company for bankESB, bankHometown, and Abington Bank, has completed its acquisition of Randolph Bancorp Inc, the bank holding company for Envision Bank. Under the agreement, the acquired Envision Bank branches have been rebranded as Abington Bank. “We’re thrilled to...
Western Builders Appoints Bryan Hughes as President
GRANBY — James Sullivan, president of the O’Connell Companies Inc., announced that the board of directors has appointed Bryan Hughes as the new president of Western Builders Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, effective Oct. 3. “We are very fortunate to have someone of Mr. Hughes’ caliber and experience,...
Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Receives Generous Grant from Liberty Bank
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Liberty Bank recently selected Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) to receive one of its community grants. The foundation aims to help low- and moderate-income families improve their economic situation and quality of life. “We are very grateful to have been selected to receive this grant....
