Marvin
4d ago
I'm not interested on what the Catholic church has to say about anything. clean up your own back yard before speaking about anything.
Infidel-Instructor
4d ago
THIS IS NOW A MATTER TO BE PLACED BEFORE THE STATE, AND NOT THE CHURCH. Seperation of Church and State, Archdiocese..........seperation of Church and State. It is NOW up to the Missouri voters and NOT your own personal beliefs or opinions.
William cronin
4d ago
unless God himself manifested to them I don't wanted to hear what the catholic church has to say about it. they've proven themselves to be hypocrites many times. can't members of the church just pay them for repentance and use it anyways? asking for a friend...
