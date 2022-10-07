Two people die during a three-vehicle crash involving a semi in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 5 just south of her hometown Friday night when she attempted to pass a SUV and was struck head-on by an oncoming semi. Two of Dinkins’ passengers, Christopher Trout, 26, of Lake Ozark, and Jasmine Chaplain, 21, of Sunrise Beach, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

