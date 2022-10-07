Read full article on original website
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
kjluradio.com
Nebraska man seriously injured in Laclede County motorcycle versus deer crash
A Nebraska man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mark Reece, 61, of Lincoln, Nebraska, swerved to avoid a deer on Oak Bend Drive, one mile east of Lebanon Monday night. His motorcycle then overturned and struck the deer.
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
Three Injured in Benton County Head-on Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Ford F-150, driven by 56-year-old Andrew E. Chapman of Gravois Mills, was on Route C, six-tenths of a mile west of Bell Avenue around 2 a.m., when he traveled into the eastbound lane. The Ford struck an eastbound 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Quartnie E. Breshears of Lincon, head-on.
Stone County UTV crash leaves one man dead
STONE COUNTY, Mo.– One man has died in a fatal UTV crash in Stone County on Saturday, October 8, when the driver traveled off the road and overturned the vehicle. The accident happened around 7:55 p.m. John Ruetschi, 73, was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger on Joe Bald Road 2 miles southwest of Kimberling City. […]
kjluradio.com
One person dies in possible drunk-driving crash in Benton County
One person dies and two are seriously injured during an alcohol-related crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Quintin Barkwell, 22, of Lincoln, was driving on Route C Friday night when he lost control in a curve. Barkwell’s car traveled off the road, struck a ditch and two trees before overturning.
kjluradio.com
Northwest Missouri man seriously injured in Morgan County ATV wreck
A man from northwest Missouri suffers seriously injuries following an ATV crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua Adkins, 39, of Savannah, was driving the ATV on Highway 135 just west of Gravois Mills, Saturday afternoon, when he made a quick turn on an embankment and overturned several times.
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
KYTV
2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
kjluradio.com
Two New Jersey teens injured, one seriously, during Laclede County crash
Two out-of-state teens are injured during a traffic crash in Laclede County. Matthias Beck, 19, of Towaco, New Jersey, was driving on I-44 Saturday morning, just east of Lebanon, when he traveled off the side of the road and overturned. Both Beck and his passenger, Naomi Hutchison, 18, also of...
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
933kwto.com
Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield
Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
houstonherald.com
Girl injured in western Texas County crash Friday evening
A 16-year-old Huggins girl was injured early Friday evening in an accident on Highway AH one mile west of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said the driver became distracting by shifting the southbound 2003 Audi A4 into fifth gear and jerked the vehicle off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
kjluradio.com
Two Lake-area residents die in head-on crash south of Camdenton
Two people die during a three-vehicle crash involving a semi in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 5 just south of her hometown Friday night when she attempted to pass a SUV and was struck head-on by an oncoming semi. Two of Dinkins’ passengers, Christopher Trout, 26, of Lake Ozark, and Jasmine Chaplain, 21, of Sunrise Beach, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 reopens near St. Robert, Mo. after Truck Crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County. Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. It was cleared around 12:45 Sunday morning. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
