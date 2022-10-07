ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing

After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers back in 2020 - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

NWSL Terminates Orlando Pride Coaches Following Investigation

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that it has terminated the contract of Pride head Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene following an investigation into accusations that the two engaged in retaliatory behavior. The investigation—conducted by the NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team—found that Cromwell and...
ORLANDO, FL
Clayton News Daily

All Eyes on Zion Williamson

It’s 6:14 a.m. on a late-summer day, and the track at Florida Atlantic University is shrouded in darkness, save for the faint beams of light bouncing from the waistbands of three joggers, dutifully logging their steps before the world awakens. They move at a casual pace, thoroughly oblivious to the athletic marvel in their midst.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Clayton News Daily

MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule

With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11. In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy