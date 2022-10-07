ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple Fills Their House With Rescued Wild Animals | The Dodo Heroes

This couple rescues animals 24/7 — and ends up keeping the cutest one ever 💕. Keep up with Broken Antler Wildlife Rescue on TikTok: https://thedo.do/thebrokenantlerwlsr, Instagram: https://thedo.do/brokenantlerwlsr, and Facebook: https://thedo.do/theBrokenAntlerWLSR. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
Rooster Loves To Leap Onto His Parents | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Tiny rescue rooster loves to fly onto his parent's heads! He won't let them have a moment of peace, but he's an angel compared to his newest siblings 😂❤️. To help Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary save more animals, you can donate here: https://thedo.do/thesanctuaryathcf. Keep up with the farm on Instagram: https://thedo.do/happycompromisefarm, Facebook: https://thedo.do/HappyCompromiseFarmfb, TikTok: https://thedo.do/happycompromisefarmtt, and by visiting here: https://thedo.do/HappyCompromiseFarm.
