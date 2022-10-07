3D Viewer Gives Better Understanding of Insulated Metal Panels in Wall and Roof Applications

Holcim has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America (PSNA) division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of USD 100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO