3D Viewer Gives Better Understanding of Insulated Metal Panels in Wall and Roof Applications

Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Digital Tool Assists with Choosing Residential Glass
Homeowners looking for the best windows for their home can research glass via the Guardian Glass Residential Glass Customizer, a new digital tool that uses easy navigation to guide users to the right ClimaGuard residential product solution based on their energy performance and aesthetic needs. The Guardian Residential Glass Customizer.
retrofitmagazine.com
Chairs Offer Versatile Solution for Casual Environments
Timed at an inflection point for the design of commercial spaces, contract furnishings expert Stylex teamed up with designer Mark Kapka to expand the popular Verve Seating Collection. Marrying ergonomics with a comfortable and relaxed iconic aesthetic, the new Verve Bucket family of task and guest chairs offer a refreshing and versatile solution for the casual office, hospitality and clinical environments.
retrofitmagazine.com
Hydronic Systems to Be Discussed in Upcoming Webinar
Optimal heating system design combines best practices on both sides of the flange. Designing, installing and maintaining perfect loops ensures that we deliver superior comfort, energy efficiency and reliability to our customers. Back by popular demand, Max Rohr welcomes Grundfos industry expert Brent Cunningham from The Perfect Loop training series to discuss hydronic systems. The webinar takes place Oct. 20, noon to 1:30 p.m. CT.
retrofitmagazine.com
Holcim Acquires Polymers Sealants North America Division of Illinois Tool Works
Holcim has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America (PSNA) division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of USD 100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
retrofitmagazine.com
Marcum Commercial Construction Index: Challenges Dog the Construction Industry
The Marcum Commercial Construction Index for the second quarter of 2022 reports that the construction industry continues to face rising costs and shortages of both labor and materials, but now also must contend with a weakening economy and elevated borrowing costs. Notably, the residential sector has weakened significantly, while the...
retrofitmagazine.com
Concrete Industry Management Program Seeks Donations for World of Concrete Auction
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program—a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management—is seeking donations for its 2023 CIM Auction to be held at World of Concrete. The auction is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the live auction begins at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0