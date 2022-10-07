Read full article on original website
Relief Funds Available to Small Businesses Hit by Hurricane Ian
Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The Florida SBDC Network encourages small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian to seek available disaster assistance. “We are saddened to see and hear the stories of damage and loss that individuals and small businesses have suffered due to Hurricane Ian,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “We want our small business owners to know how important they are to our state and that we stand ready to assist them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”
USDA: Treasure Coast Farmers and Ranchers Eligible for Hurricane Ian Relief
Treasure Coast - Monday October 10, 2022: Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties are among 27 Florida counties eligible for the USDA's Emergency Conservation Program Assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Ian cut diagonally across the state from Fort Meyers to Cape Canaveral, causing wind and flood...
Florida NOW Endorses Crist for Governor and Demings for Senate
Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The Florida National Organization for Women PAC has endorsed Democrats Charlie Crist for Governor and Val Demings for U.S. Senate, among other candidates, who they say will "fight to protect" women’s rights. Here is the full list of candidates endorsed by Florida NOW:
Swimming Advisory Issued for River Park Marina Because of Elevated Levels of Enteric Bacteria
St. Lucie County - Monday October 10, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for the water around the River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance to Register to Vote in the November 8th General Election
Treasure Coast - Monday October 10, 2022: Tuesday, October 11th is the deadline to register for the November General. You have until midnight Tuesday to register to vote in Florida for the November 8 General Election. “It’s the absolute last day to register to vote," says Indian River County Supervisor...
SFWMD: Boaters Encouraged to Exercise Caution on Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Due to High Water Levels
South Florida - October 10, 2022: Boaters are encouraged to exercise caution on Kissimmee Lake/Kissimmee River (C-38 Canal) due to high water levels. Boaters may encounter rapidly flowing water and potential submerged hazards. Boaters are advised not to navigate near the State Road 60 Bridge toward the S-65 structure. There are possible obstructions in the water including debris and floating vegetation.
Florida Medical Examiners Commission Confirms 102 Deaths from Hurricane Ian, as of Oct. 10
Florida - Monday October 10, 2022: As of Monday October 10th, the Florida District Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) had confirmed that 102 deaths were caused by Hurricane Ian. The MEC report is based on physical examinations of the victims which, in each case, concluded that the death was storm related.
Mason-Dixon Poll Shows DeSantis With 11% Lead Over Crist
Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: A poll conducted prior to Hurricane Ian shows incumbent republican Governor Ron DeSantis with an 11-point lead over his democratic rival Charlie Crist. The Jacksonville-based pollster Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, surveyed 800 registered and likely Florida voters between September 26 and 28. 52% said...
Voter Registration Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11
Treasure Coast - Monday October 10, 2022: New voters have until Tuesday, October 11 to register to vote so they are eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Florida residents can register to vote online at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home or through their county supervisor of elections office. “We...
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
AAA: Florida Gas Prices Jump 16-Cents on OPEC Production Cuts
Florida - Monday October 10, 2022: Florida gas prices headed higher last week following OPEC's decision to reduce production. After sinking to a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon last Wednesday, the state average shot up 16 cents per gallon over the course of four days, the largest weekly increase since June.
St. Lucie County Will Begin Taking Applications for the WPSL Christmas Kids Toy Program on Oct. 17
St. Lucie County - Sunday October 9, 2022: St. Lucie County’s Human Services Division will begin taking applications for the WPSL Christmas Kids Toy program on Monday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. The WPSL Christmas Kids Toy program assists children up to 12 years old, who live in St....
