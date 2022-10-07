Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The Florida SBDC Network encourages small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian to seek available disaster assistance. “We are saddened to see and hear the stories of damage and loss that individuals and small businesses have suffered due to Hurricane Ian,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “We want our small business owners to know how important they are to our state and that we stand ready to assist them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

