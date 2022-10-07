Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
HCCF helps fund multiple new projects including new art program
Making a difference in the community and helping each other out is important in Huron County, and the Huron County Community Foundation has made that its mission. The HCCF gave out its 2022 competitive awards last month, helping fund organizations, schools, and projects around the county. Each year in August and September, the foundation opens its competitive fall grant cycle. The foundation has $25,000-$27,000 to award with this year. It received $95,000 in applications and awarded $27,000. Funds go toward a wide variety of projects, including different school districts around Huron County, CAN Council, American Legion and many more.
recordpatriot.com
Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
recordpatriot.com
Fall Frenzy brings guests in along with brisk weather and winds
The weather was brisk but that did not stop members of the community from coming out and enjoying the activities of the Fall Frenzy held by the Bad Axe Chamber of Commerce at the city park on Saturday, Oct. 8. The main feature of the Frenzy was the car show...
Comments / 0