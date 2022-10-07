Making a difference in the community and helping each other out is important in Huron County, and the Huron County Community Foundation has made that its mission. The HCCF gave out its 2022 competitive awards last month, helping fund organizations, schools, and projects around the county. Each year in August and September, the foundation opens its competitive fall grant cycle. The foundation has $25,000-$27,000 to award with this year. It received $95,000 in applications and awarded $27,000. Funds go toward a wide variety of projects, including different school districts around Huron County, CAN Council, American Legion and many more.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO