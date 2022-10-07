ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
94.5 PST

Check out this easy way to capture a spotted lanternfly

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can. The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
Princeton, NJ
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Washington, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.

New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
94.5 PST

Will This “Weird NJ” Attraction Ever Open Its Doors Again?

Have you heard of Fairy Tale Forest in Oak Ridge, NJ? I have lived in New Jersey my entire life and haven’t heard of this place!. I’ve seen some pictures online and it looks like the perfect spot for a wholesome trip, but will we ever be able to walk through its doors again? Not going to lie…seeing the pictures of this place while being vacant is a little uneasy. It’s one of those things that are a little chilling to look at that totally shouldn’t be.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Picking#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Family Farm#Apple Trees#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Hillsdale Located#Demarest Farms
New Jersey 101.5

Want a deal, NJ? Goodwill jumps into online sales

Goodwill has been around for well over a hundred years. The nonprofit operates on a network of community organizations and their focus is job training and vocational rehabilitation for disabled and disadvantaged people and youth mentorships. What's nice about this organization is 90% of its expenses go to services and not salaries and overhead like some nonprofits.
CHARITIES
94.5 PST

Survey Says: Philadelphia Is The Worst City To Drive In America

Did you know that the average American loses $564 per-year due to congestion on the roadways?. This doesn’t take into consideration the exorbitant, ever-increasing price of a gallon of gasoline that the American people are experiencing these days. WalletHub.com has surveyed the question: Where are the worst cities to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
94.5 PST

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy