This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
Check out this easy way to capture a spotted lanternfly
For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can. The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially...
Mercer County, NJ Pizza Shop On NJ’s Official Pizza Trail
Now this is a trail I'd like to follow. After New Jersey was named The Best Pizza State in America last year by Food & Wine, now they've gone a step further and created an Official NJ Pizza Trail. October is National Pizza Month. A great way to celebrate would...
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Will This “Weird NJ” Attraction Ever Open Its Doors Again?
Have you heard of Fairy Tale Forest in Oak Ridge, NJ? I have lived in New Jersey my entire life and haven’t heard of this place!. I’ve seen some pictures online and it looks like the perfect spot for a wholesome trip, but will we ever be able to walk through its doors again? Not going to lie…seeing the pictures of this place while being vacant is a little uneasy. It’s one of those things that are a little chilling to look at that totally shouldn’t be.
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania seems to have a TON of laws on the books that sometimes feel a little antiquated. So when I saw an article about the right age to leave your kid at home alone, I thought: Pennsylvania surely must have mandated an age where that becomes OK, right?. So I...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
Want a deal, NJ? Goodwill jumps into online sales
Goodwill has been around for well over a hundred years. The nonprofit operates on a network of community organizations and their focus is job training and vocational rehabilitation for disabled and disadvantaged people and youth mentorships. What's nice about this organization is 90% of its expenses go to services and not salaries and overhead like some nonprofits.
Survey Says: Philadelphia Is The Worst City To Drive In America
Did you know that the average American loses $564 per-year due to congestion on the roadways?. This doesn’t take into consideration the exorbitant, ever-increasing price of a gallon of gasoline that the American people are experiencing these days. WalletHub.com has surveyed the question: Where are the worst cities to...
New Jersey, If You’re Not Grilling Your Burger With An Ice Cube, You’re Doing It Wrong
This is for the year-round griller. We are a strong breed, aren't we? Food is just better on a grill and as far as I'm concerned, it is what winter coats are made for. So there is still time to use this epic burger hack. It is weird, but I've used it and it changes the game.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
A cranberry harvest: How is it done? We show you the process involving one of NJ’s most famous crops
The harvest is underway for one of New Jersey's most famous crops: cranberries.
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
