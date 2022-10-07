Read full article on original website
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
Halloween parades 2022: When they’re happening in your neighborhood
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to line up and prepare for costumes, candy and other Halloween activities - particularly in the form of the Halloween parade. We’ve compiled a list of some upcoming parades in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. Here are a...
New Lebanon County Target announces opening date
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A brand-new Target will be opening to the public on Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. This opening will be just in time for all you black Friday shoppers. This Target is going to be on the larger side, reaching 117,000 square feet...
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
Farmers Market Will Move to the rec park in 2023
After a series of productive discussions with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), the Adams County Farmers Market has finalized plans to move to the Gettysburg Rec Park in 2023. The market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane. The...
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
Driver dies in crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The crash – involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV – happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Long Lane. Willow Street Pike was closed for about five hours.
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from police around 8 p.m. Monday. An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least two people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least...
Police cancel alert telling residents to ‘shelter in place’ in Cumberland County
Update 4:30 p.m.: Police have canceled this alert. No additional details were released. North Middleton Township police are asking residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area due to an ongoing incident. Police, who issued the warning just before 3...
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
Update: Route 30 now reopened
Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Lebanon County real estate transfers (September 16 to September 30)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Fred H. and Debra A. Hess to Joseph Gates, Callahan Bretz for $245,000. Ronald A. and Patricia J. Krall, Sr. to Christian and Rachel Shaw for $190,000. 113 South White Oak Street. Andrea L. Drake to Sidney Thornton IV...
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
