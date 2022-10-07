The FIA has confirmed that Red Bull is the only team that did not stay under the cost cap level in 2021, with the team found guilty of a “minor overspend breach”. Rumors had circulated since before the Singapore Grand Prix that Red Bull was over last year’s cap, but team principal Christian Horner strongly refuted the claims. Aston Martin had also been mentioned as a team that was in breach, and the FIA has now announced the findings of its review of the 2021 Financial Regulations, with both Red Bull and Aston Martin named for different issues.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO