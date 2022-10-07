Read full article on original website
F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track
Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
Verstappen wins Japanese GP and F1 title with wet-weather masterclass
Max Verstappen dominated the wet-weather Japanese Grand Prix to win his second world title after Charles Leclerc dropped from second to third with a post-race penalty. The heavens opened over the track in the hour before the race started, and lights went out as scheduled with the field on intermediate tires.
Gasly rages after passing crane on track at Suzuka
Pierre Gasly was left raging after passing a recovery vehicle on track as the Japanese Grand Prix was being red flagged. The Frenchman had picked up damage by hitting a sponsor boarding that had flown onto the track when Carlos Sainz crashed on the run to Spoon. That happened on...
Binotto unhappy with penalty, Leclerc accepts call
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was left unhappy at the handling of two penalties across the Japanese Grand Prix and Singapore race weekends that hurt Charles Leclerc’s chances of delaying Max Verstappen’s championship celebrations. Leclerc finished second to Sergio Perez in Singapore after the Red Bull driver was...
Red Bull 'surprised and disappointed' at FIA budget cap findings
Red Bull insists it complied with the 2021 Financial Regulations and notes the FIA’s findings that it breached the cost cap with “surprise and disappointment”. The FIA released the findings of its review into last year’s budgets on Monday after having delayed their publication since before the Japanese Grand Prix. One day after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion for a second time, the FIA named Red Bull as the only team to have committed a minor overspend breach of the regulations, while Aston Martin was found to have made a procedural breach.
Nolasport takes GT4 Americas Pro-Am championship at Indianapolis
Drama was served cold and often in race two at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Pirelli GT4 America field took to the track for its final race of the 2022 season. While the Silver championship was decided for RS1 on Friday, and Am was claimed by BimmerWorld at Sebring, the Pro-Am championship was still brutally close between Nolasport and Premier Racing. However, after a two-driver sprint race-turned-war of attrition—mainly caused by repeated drama in Turn 1—it was Nolasport who survived flying BMWs, Aston Martins, Porsche, and Toyotas and made it across the finish line—Premier Racing wasn’t so lucky.
Red Bull cost cap breach confirmed by FIA, Aston Martin cited too
The FIA has confirmed that Red Bull is the only team that did not stay under the cost cap level in 2021, with the team found guilty of a “minor overspend breach”. Rumors had circulated since before the Singapore Grand Prix that Red Bull was over last year’s cap, but team principal Christian Horner strongly refuted the claims. Aston Martin had also been mentioned as a team that was in breach, and the FIA has now announced the findings of its review of the 2021 Financial Regulations, with both Red Bull and Aston Martin named for different issues.
Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback
Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings
Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
Companc to make Extreme E debut in Uruguay with XITE Energy
Argentinian GT racer Ezequiel Companc will make his Extreme E debut in the final round of the season, partnering Tamara Molinaro at XITE Energy Racing. Companc, son of Jorge and nephew of Luis – both of whom have competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally – takes the place of two-time DTM champion Timo Scheider, who competed for the team in Sardinia and Chile.
New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries
Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations. Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with...
Palou and O'Ward rack up F1 miles in Austria
Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward both feel they are making progress with Formula 1 machinery after their latest tests with McLaren. The pair were at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last week to continue their program of testing with a previous car (TPC), driving the 2021 McLaren at the circuit used for the Austrian Grand Prix. The run out came just a matter of weeks after their last test in the MCL35M in Barcelona – an opportunity Palou had described as “a dream” – and he was similarly excited with his latest experience.
Van Gisbergen/Tander send Holden off in style with Bathurst 1000 win
A year ago Chaz Mostert led Shane van Gisbergen late in the day and they battled for the win in the Bathurst 1000. Mostert held track position and had a slight edge in car speed – and he and van Gisbergen both knew it. In 2022 the positions were...
Hyman rebounds from DNF to win FR Americas race two at VIR
Starting from pole in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Raoul Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) made a comeback in race two of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Despite a less-than-satisfying race earlier in the day having never crossed the finish line, Hyman was still able to secure the fastest lap and pole position for race two.
Alder wins scrappy FR Americas first race at VIR
In a dramatic race one for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour, Jason Alder brought home the victory to score his second win of the 2022 season in a race that stayed green the entire way on Saturday morning.
W Series cancels Austin and Mexico races; Chadwick champion
The W Series has curtailed its season ahead of the final two rounds in Austin and Mexico due to financial concerns, resulting in Jamie Chadwick winning her third straight championship. The all-female championship that races on the undercard of Formula 1 events had publicly addressed its difficulties at its last...
Gasly closer to race ban after red flag penalty
Pierre Gasly has picked up a further two penalty points for speeding under red flag conditions in the Japanese Grand Prix as well as receiving a time penalty. The AlphaTauri driver passed a recovery vehicle on track just after the red flag was brought out on lap 2, and had been traveling at high speed but within his time delta under safety car conditions. However, for the rest of the lap he proceeded to drive too quickly and the stewards investigated the incident before handing him a drive-through penalty that is converted into 20 seconds of race time.
Brabham goes from last to first in Trans Am TA win at VIR
After experiencing a catastrophic mechanical issue in yesterday’s practice session, Matthew Brabham started in last place and drove through a 22-car field to capture the victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race in the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour at Virginia International Raceway. Brabham rocketed past the competition in his No. 20 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang to claim his third TA victory in only four starts in the series.
IndyCar heading to The Thermal Club for 2023 Spring Training
The NTT IndyCar Series will pay its first visit to The Thermal Club road course for next year’s pre-season Spring Training test. Located 15 minutes south of where the popular Coachella music festival is held in south central California, the February 2-3 event in the town of Thermal will serve as the venue’s first collaboration with a major racing series.
