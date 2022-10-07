Read full article on original website
F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track
Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
Gasly rages after passing crane on track at Suzuka
Pierre Gasly was left raging after passing a recovery vehicle on track as the Japanese Grand Prix was being red flagged. The Frenchman had picked up damage by hitting a sponsor boarding that had flown onto the track when Carlos Sainz crashed on the run to Spoon. That happened on...
Binotto unhappy with penalty, Leclerc accepts call
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was left unhappy at the handling of two penalties across the Japanese Grand Prix and Singapore race weekends that hurt Charles Leclerc’s chances of delaying Max Verstappen’s championship celebrations. Leclerc finished second to Sergio Perez in Singapore after the Red Bull driver was...
Points regulations quirk confirms Verstappen’s second title
Max Verstappen has won his second drivers’ championship with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix, as full points were awarded despite a shortened race due to a quirk in the regulations. After last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, the rules were updated to prevent half points being awarded despite no...
Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings
Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
Van Gisbergen/Tander send Holden off in style with Bathurst 1000 win
A year ago Chaz Mostert led Shane van Gisbergen late in the day and they battled for the win in the Bathurst 1000. Mostert held track position and had a slight edge in car speed – and he and van Gisbergen both knew it. In 2022 the positions were...
Palou and O'Ward rack up F1 miles in Austria
Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward both feel they are making progress with Formula 1 machinery after their latest tests with McLaren. The pair were at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last week to continue their program of testing with a previous car (TPC), driving the 2021 McLaren at the circuit used for the Austrian Grand Prix. The run out came just a matter of weeks after their last test in the MCL35M in Barcelona – an opportunity Palou had described as “a dream” – and he was similarly excited with his latest experience.
New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries
Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations. Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with...
Hyman rebounds from DNF to win FR Americas race two at VIR
Starting from pole in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Raoul Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) made a comeback in race two of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Despite a less-than-satisfying race earlier in the day having never crossed the finish line, Hyman was still able to secure the fastest lap and pole position for race two.
Alder wins scrappy FR Americas first race at VIR
In a dramatic race one for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour, Jason Alder brought home the victory to score his second win of the 2022 season in a race that stayed green the entire way on Saturday morning.
Gasly closer to race ban after red flag penalty
Pierre Gasly has picked up a further two penalty points for speeding under red flag conditions in the Japanese Grand Prix as well as receiving a time penalty. The AlphaTauri driver passed a recovery vehicle on track just after the red flag was brought out on lap 2, and had been traveling at high speed but within his time delta under safety car conditions. However, for the rest of the lap he proceeded to drive too quickly and the stewards investigated the incident before handing him a drive-through penalty that is converted into 20 seconds of race time.
Teen phenom Crews nabs third TA2 win of the year at VIR
Every lap mattered and every point counted in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 race, as the top four in the point standings battled it out at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour event at VIRginia International Raceway. 14-year-old Brent Crews earned his third win of the season, while points leader Rafa Matos demonstrated his persistence and consistency to remain at the top of the standings. Unfortunately, trouble for Thomas Merrill made his title chances an uphill battle.
Brabham goes from last to first in Trans Am TA win at VIR
After experiencing a catastrophic mechanical issue in yesterday’s practice session, Matthew Brabham started in last place and drove through a 22-car field to capture the victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race in the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour at Virginia International Raceway. Brabham rocketed past the competition in his No. 20 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang to claim his third TA victory in only four starts in the series.
Drivers cautiously optimistic after NASCAR safety meeting
One of the most vocal NASCAR Cup Series drivers when it comes to safety with the Next Gen car didn’t have much to offer in terms of details about the meeting held Saturday with NASCAR officials. “I’m not going to say much about the meeting,” Denny Hamlin said after...
IndyCar heading to The Thermal Club for 2023 Spring Training
The NTT IndyCar Series will pay its first visit to The Thermal Club road course for next year’s pre-season Spring Training test. Located 15 minutes south of where the popular Coachella music festival is held in south central California, the February 2-3 event in the town of Thermal will serve as the venue’s first collaboration with a major racing series.
