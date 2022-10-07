Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward both feel they are making progress with Formula 1 machinery after their latest tests with McLaren. The pair were at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last week to continue their program of testing with a previous car (TPC), driving the 2021 McLaren at the circuit used for the Austrian Grand Prix. The run out came just a matter of weeks after their last test in the MCL35M in Barcelona – an opportunity Palou had described as “a dream” – and he was similarly excited with his latest experience.

