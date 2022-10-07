Read full article on original website
F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track
Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
F1 News: The Japanese Grand Prix Situation Goes From Bad To Worse As Marshall Spotted On-Track
The situation causing a stir in the world of F1 has just gotten worse as it’s been revealed that not only was there a tractor on the track as Pierre Gasly was traveling at full speed, but there was also a marshall on the track, too. All of this happened while track conditions were treacherous and visibility was low due to rain.
Gasly rages after passing crane on track at Suzuka
Pierre Gasly was left raging after passing a recovery vehicle on track as the Japanese Grand Prix was being red flagged. The Frenchman had picked up damage by hitting a sponsor boarding that had flown onto the track when Carlos Sainz crashed on the run to Spoon. That happened on...
Binotto unhappy with penalty, Leclerc accepts call
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was left unhappy at the handling of two penalties across the Japanese Grand Prix and Singapore race weekends that hurt Charles Leclerc’s chances of delaying Max Verstappen’s championship celebrations. Leclerc finished second to Sergio Perez in Singapore after the Red Bull driver was...
Points regulations quirk confirms Verstappen’s second title
Max Verstappen has won his second drivers’ championship with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix, as full points were awarded despite a shortened race due to a quirk in the regulations. After last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, the rules were updated to prevent half points being awarded despite no...
Verstappen wins Japanese GP and F1 title with wet-weather masterclass
Max Verstappen dominated the wet-weather Japanese Grand Prix to win his second world title after Charles Leclerc dropped from second to third with a post-race penalty. The heavens opened over the track in the hour before the race started, and lights went out as scheduled with the field on intermediate tires.
Van Gisbergen/Tander send Holden off in style with Bathurst 1000 win
A year ago Chaz Mostert led Shane van Gisbergen late in the day and they battled for the win in the Bathurst 1000. Mostert held track position and had a slight edge in car speed – and he and van Gisbergen both knew it. In 2022 the positions were...
Trio of Flooded Porsche Speedsters on Copart Are Just Waiting to Be Saved
These three 356 tribute cars have seen better days, and we're sad to see them go.
Nolasport takes GT4 Americas Pro-Am championship at Indianapolis
Drama was served cold and often in race two at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Pirelli GT4 America field took to the track for its final race of the 2022 season. While the Silver championship was decided for RS1 on Friday, and Am was claimed by BimmerWorld at Sebring, the Pro-Am championship was still brutally close between Nolasport and Premier Racing. However, after a two-driver sprint race-turned-war of attrition—mainly caused by repeated drama in Turn 1—it was Nolasport who survived flying BMWs, Aston Martins, Porsche, and Toyotas and made it across the finish line—Premier Racing wasn’t so lucky.
Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings
Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
Verstappen sees "funny" side of confusing title victory
Max Verstappen says he finds the confusing manner in which his second world championship was confirmed “funny” after his victory in the Japanese Grand Prix. Heavy rain meant the race was suspended after just two laps at Suzuka, but it resumed with Verstappen completing 28 laps in total before time ran out. That appeared to mean points would be awarded based on a race distance of between 50-75% after a change of regulations over the winter, but a gap in the regulations means that full points are awarded regardless of distance as long as the race is running when time expires.
Companc to make Extreme E debut in Uruguay with XITE Energy
Argentinian GT racer Ezequiel Companc will make his Extreme E debut in the final round of the season, partnering Tamara Molinaro at XITE Energy Racing. Companc, son of Jorge and nephew of Luis – both of whom have competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally – takes the place of two-time DTM champion Timo Scheider, who competed for the team in Sardinia and Chile.
Palou and O'Ward rack up F1 miles in Austria
Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward both feel they are making progress with Formula 1 machinery after their latest tests with McLaren. The pair were at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last week to continue their program of testing with a previous car (TPC), driving the 2021 McLaren at the circuit used for the Austrian Grand Prix. The run out came just a matter of weeks after their last test in the MCL35M in Barcelona – an opportunity Palou had described as “a dream” – and he was similarly excited with his latest experience.
New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries
Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations. Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with...
Hyman rebounds from DNF to win FR Americas race two at VIR
Starting from pole in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Raoul Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) made a comeback in race two of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Despite a less-than-satisfying race earlier in the day having never crossed the finish line, Hyman was still able to secure the fastest lap and pole position for race two.
W Series cancels Austin and Mexico races; Chadwick champion
The W Series has curtailed its season ahead of the final two rounds in Austin and Mexico due to financial concerns, resulting in Jamie Chadwick winning her third straight championship. The all-female championship that races on the undercard of Formula 1 events had publicly addressed its difficulties at its last...
Alder wins scrappy FR Americas first race at VIR
In a dramatic race one for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour, Jason Alder brought home the victory to score his second win of the 2022 season in a race that stayed green the entire way on Saturday morning.
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.Follow LIVE: Max Verstappen looks to wrap up world title at Japanese Grand Prix But it could have been...
Porsche Sued For $300 Million By High-End Miami Car Dealership
The Collection is a multi-franchise dealership in Coral Gables, Miami. It specializes in high-end vehicles, including Porsche. The Collection is now suing Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Latin America for $300 million for not supplying pool cars to the dealership. According to the high-end dealership, Porsche violates Florida's dealership laws by restricting vehicle access. Not ideal in a state where a 2022 Porsche 911 Cabriolet sits on the floor for no more than five minutes.
Flying Lizard, RS1, Carrus Callas win GT4 America race one in Indianapolis
The Pirelli GT4 America field took to a chilly and windy Midwestern yard of bricks Saturday morning as the opening act to the noontime Indianapolis 8 Hour powered by AWS. Two minor yellow flags created two hectic and hard-fought restarts, with some massive changes in position, slick moves, and serious championship implications. RS1 clinched the championship in Silver, as BimmerWorld did in Am after Sebring, but the fight is still on in Pro-Am.
