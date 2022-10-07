Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is. For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO