Amazon October Prime Day deal knocks $200 off stunning 13-inch MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air just hit its lowest price to date ahead of Apple's October event. If you're buying a new laptop, Apple's powerful ultrabook is now at a stellar price. Currently, Amazon offers the M2 MacBook Air for $1,049 (opens in new tab) — its best price yet. It normally sells for $1,199, so that's $150 in savings. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Asus Chromebook CX1 falls to just $169 during Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection. Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $80 cheaper...
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 for Prime Early Access sale
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, it's even easier on the wallet. One standout deal offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (opens in new tab) for just $159 — its lowest price ever. Normally $249, that's $90 off and among the sale's best laptop deals.
Enjoy huge $avings on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet
Save $150 on this versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet. Powered by a potent Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life, Samsung's super responsive S Pen allows you to write, sketch, clip, and get your work done quickly. Act now,...
Get your game on: Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop on sale for $1,560
Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop is getting a price drop this week, and if you've been on the lookout for a pixel-pushing powerhouse priced under $2K, this rock-solid rig is unlikely to disappoint. Right now, you can pick up the Nvidia RTX 3070-charged Alienware M15 R6 for just $1,560 (opens...
No upgrade necessary: Why I’m sticking with Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 came out a few months ago and it’s a critical success. I’m one of the many experts that gave it a favorable review and ranked it high on Laptop Magazine’s list of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. I’m also the person telling you its older sibling, the WH-1000XM4, is the better investment.
Prime Early Access Sale gaming deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 laptop bundle for $965
Acer's Predator Helios 300 is worth considering if you're on the prowl for a high-performance gaming laptop. Amazon currently offers the RTX 3060 Acer Predator Helios 300 with Predator Rolltop Gaming Backpack for $965 (opens in new tab). Typically, this bundle would cost you $1,430, so that's $465 in savings.
Check out this flippin' Prime Early Access deal: take $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is among the best smartphones we've tested all year, and thanks to this preemptive holiday deal, you can save a few bucks on this metallic masterpiece of engineering. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $900 at Amazon (opens in...
Apple's iPad Pro M1 falls to record low price of $599 in early holiday sale
Apple's M1 iPad Pro just hit its lowest price yet during Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale. This Black Friday in October deal can be yours if you act fast. As part of the sale, Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is just $599 (opens in new tab)—its lowest price yet. That's $200 off its normal price of $799 and of the best Apple deals of the season.
Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch monitor gets $220 price cut before Amazon's October Prime Day sale starts
Samsung's Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor is heavily discounted ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. For a limited time, you can get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 for $579 (opens in new tab). It typically goes for $799 so that's $220 off and one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this Samsung display. Among today's early holiday discounts, it's one of best Prime Early Access Monitor deals you can get.
Asus TUF Gaming F15 drops to $649 for Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the best cheap gaming laptop for casual gamers. If want a modestly priced gaming notebook that doesn't skimp on performance, the TUF Gaming F15 is for you. Right now, you can get the Asus TUF F15 with GTX 1650 GPU for just $649 (opens...
Early bird special! Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deal: LG Gram 16 on sale for $1,152
At 3.3 pounds, the LG Gram 16 is surprisingly lightweight for a 16-inch laptop, and it represents an excellent combination of security and portability in a more-than-mobile package. You could mistake this ultrabook for an oversized MacBook Air at first glance, and that's a good thing. Right now, the LG...
Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $349 after first discount
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is. For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
How to spot a good Amazon Prime Early Access deal — make the most of Prime Day 2
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (a.k.a Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October) is here and we’ve got some handy tips to help you on your quest to find a good deal. It’s set to be a big week of deals, leading into a big month with Black Friday waiting for us at the end of November. There are going to be a ton of savings and the last thing we want is for you to pick the wrong deal and regret it.
iPhone SE 4 could be biggest upgrade yet — Apple may keep its best feature
The iPhone SE 4 is gearing up to make waves, and rumors indicate it will be the biggest upgrade yet over the iPhone SE (2022). Now, a new leak claims it will boast a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch — indicating what to expect. We've heard Apple's entry-level...
Walmart Rollbacks and More sale — best early holiday deals
Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale offers holiday deals from Oct. 11-13. Retailers are dropping holiday deals early this year with fall savings on electronics. Now is a great time to snag steep discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming and more. Whether you want to avoid the holiday rush or just refresh your gadgets for the fall, Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale deals will ease the strain on your wallet.
Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event
October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads. Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
How to password protect a Word document
Microsoft Word offers an often-overlooked feature that allows users to password protect sensitive documents. These documents are not only password protected, but encrypted, meaning even if someone else were to gain access it’s unlikely they could ever open the document. Encryption is a means of scrambling data so that...
Prime Early Access Sale live updates: Secret deals not to be missed
Here are the best surprise Amazon Prime Day October deals!. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here and rather than show you the deals you expected, we're going to find the huge surprises that retailers don't want you to know about. What makes for a "secret deal?" It's a...
