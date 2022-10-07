ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

New Metis Rollup Tech Addressees Ethereum Scalability for Businesses

The MetisDAO Foundation, the organization behind layer 2 platform Metis, has released Smart L2, a new Optimistic rollup technology that tackles Ethereum’s scalability issues with business users in mind. The Metis team notably includes Natalia Ameline, the mother of Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin. A growing industry of rollup technologies...
How Oracles Bridge TradFi Players and the Crypto Ecosystem

Jump Crypto Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects lead Stephen Kaminsky previews his presentation at the upcoming I.D.E.A.S. 2022 summit by CoinDesk. Plus, he discusses how traditional finance players can join the crypto ecosystem through oracle providers.
‘Ask Apple’ brings interactive Q&As and one-on-one with developers

“Ask Apple” is a new series of interactive Q&As and one-on-one consultations that will help developers with more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback. With that, developer participants can inquire about a variety of topics such as testing the latest seeds, implementing new and updated frameworks, and more.
Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue

Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet

Polygon said Monday its zero knowledge-EVM public testnet went live, which the company described as “the next step for Ethereum.”. Polygon is a scaling tool aiming to facilitate lower-cost transactions, and uses the Ethereum blockchain as its base protocol. With the introduction of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology, Polygon is hoping to become the chief scalable system for Ethereum.
Block Subsidiary Spiral, Mining Tech Firm Braiins Spearhead Push for Bitcoin Mining Upgrades

Block (SQ) subsidiary Spiral and bitcoin mining tech provider Braiins are spearheading a working group to promote the adoption of updates to the bitcoin mining pool protocol. The upgrade is the second version of the Stratum protocol, which is used by most miners to control how mining machines connect to pool servers. Bitcoin mining pools aggregate the hashrates of many miners and distribute rewards across the participants.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher

September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan

South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
