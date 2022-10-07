5 College Football Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 6

Athlon Sports' college football expert makes his picks against the spread for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

If you are looking for a fun weekend of college football games to pick from, this is a good one. With a revenge game situation for Alabama, five top-10 teams on the road, and a surprisingly important Big 12 game in Lawrence, Kansas, this weekend has a little bit of everything. And while it just may have a few lopsided affairs on the schedule, there should be more than enough intrigue to captivate college football fans in Week 6.

And more importantly, we are looking for another winning week on the books after coming out just above .500 last week. This week should be a good one to ride with some heavy favorites as there are a few matchups that could get ugly in the blink of an eye. We'll ride with a couple of those in our picks this week. But let's start with one of the Top 25 matchups of the week.

Note: All times are ET and all games are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

No. 19 Kansas (+6.5) vs. No. 17 TCU

12 p.m. on FS1

Who had this as a meeting of Big 12 unbeatens this weekend while Texas and Oklahoma are just fighting to get back into the Top 25? Kansas has been the surprise of the season so far and gets to host "College GameDay" this week. Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks keep the magic going for one more week at home. Kansas 28, TCU 24

3:30 p.m. on FOX

Utah is without much question the most well-rounded team in the Pac-12, but UCLA has seemed to re-energize itself as a program even if fans aren't packing the stands. The Bruins have already sprung one upset of a higher-ranked team this season, and they may just do it again this weekend. UCLA 30, Utah 27

4 p.m. on ABC

This will be Ohio State's first game played away from home, and it should go well. Michigan State's pass defense will be lost all game long against the Buckeye receivers and this one could turn ugly in a hurry. Ohio State 46, Michigan State 17

No. 16 BYU (+3.5) vs. Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

BYU and Notre Dame face each other in Las Vegas as part of the Fighting Irish's Shamrock Series. The Cougars are no strangers to Sn City and they have the toughness to win a defensive battle with ND. BYU 20, Notre Dame 16

No. 1 Alabama (-24.0) vs. Texas A&M

8 p.m. on CBS

Texas A&M stunned Alabama last year when Jimbo Fisher became the first former assistant of Nick Saban to beat him head-to-head. But beware of Saban and the Crimson Tide in a revenge game situation, especially at home. Bama is about to mop the floor with the Aggies, who have no offense to rely on. Alabama 42, Texas A&M 10

Last Week : 3-2

Season: 11-13-1

— Written by Kevin McGuire, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network.