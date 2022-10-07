ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Idaho8.com

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Oct. 11: Ukraine, Rail strike, Trump, School shootings, Speeding

If you’re planning to take a trip this winter, now’s the time to pounce on the best prices available for airfares. Some travel experts recommend securing holiday flights before Halloween because prices typically increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer. Here’s what else you need to know to Get...
Idaho8.com

Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier

The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
Idaho8.com

Students protest University of Florida presidential finalist Ben Sasse’s visit to school

Students at the University of Florida protested the visit of Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska — the likely new president of the university — to the school Monday. Students protested Sasse during an open forum on the university’s campus in Gainesville on Monday afternoon, according to the university’s newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator. Sasse plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, CNN reported last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL

