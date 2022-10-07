Read full article on original website
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
18-Year-Old Climber Killed After Falling From ‘Off Trail’ Cliff in New Hampshire
New Hampshire officials have announced the identity of a rock climber who died Sunday while… The post 18-Year-Old Climber Killed After Falling From ‘Off Trail’ Cliff in New Hampshire appeared first on Outsider.
See moment a new U.S. heaviest pumpkin record was set in Northern California
The gourd weighed 2,560 pounds and netted a Minnesota teacher $23,000.
Locks, laws and bullet-resistant shields: Election officials boost security as midterms draw closer
In Douglasville, Georgia — just west of Atlanta — a new buzzer-entry system secures the doors of the Douglas County election office. And elections director Milton Kidd said he now varies the times and the routes he uses to travel to work — all to evade the attention of election conspiracy theorists who have targeted the office.
5 things to know for Oct. 11: Ukraine, Rail strike, Trump, School shootings, Speeding
If you’re planning to take a trip this winter, now’s the time to pounce on the best prices available for airfares. Some travel experts recommend securing holiday flights before Halloween because prices typically increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer. Here’s what else you need to know to Get...
No iPhones, Uber, Instagram: Last time Tennessee beat Alabama it was a different world
A look back at what was popular the last time the Vols beat Alabama, in 2006.
UPDATE: Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ Emerges in Receding California Shasta Lake Waters
A relentless worldwide drought has devastated countries across the globe, drying up lakes and rivers… The post WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ Emerges in Receding California Shasta Lake Waters appeared first on Outsider.
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
Students protest University of Florida presidential finalist Ben Sasse’s visit to school
Students at the University of Florida protested the visit of Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska — the likely new president of the university — to the school Monday. Students protested Sasse during an open forum on the university’s campus in Gainesville on Monday afternoon, according to the university’s newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator. Sasse plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, CNN reported last week.
GOP surrogates to rally for Georgia’s Herschel Walker in show of unyielding national party support
The Republican cavalry is riding into Georgia on Tuesday for Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign was rocked last week by allegations the former football star — who supports a national abortion ban without exceptions — twice asked an ex-girlfriend to have the procedure and paid for it on the occasion she did.
Man Wins California Pumpkin Contest With Gargantuan 2,560-Pound Gourd
It’s October, which means it’s time for all things fall. This includes, of course, giant… The post Man Wins California Pumpkin Contest With Gargantuan 2,560-Pound Gourd appeared first on Outsider.
