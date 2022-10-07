Read full article on original website
Staten Island speed cameras net over $2M in August. These are the top 20 ticketing locations.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s school zone speed camera program is ticketing more drivers than ever after expanding to around-the-clock operation on Aug. 1. Previously, speed cameras had only been permitted to operate on weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other core aspects of the program...
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Driver hits pedestrian, building in Washington Heights; Victim opens fire on driver: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian hit by a car in Washington Heights on Saturday pulled out a gun and shot at the driver, police said. The driver, 30, allegedly struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a building at West 167th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When […]
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
The MTA’s subway sandwich is bad
Last week, newsreaders, sandwich-lovers and people with a pretty niche knowledge of workday meal spots said “OK?” when the MTA announced a collaboration with iconic Katz’s delicatessen and four-fifths of a chain called Alidoro that bills itself as “New York City’s Ultimate Lunch Flex.” It is a sandwich called “the 1904,” named after the year the first subway line opened to the public to commemorate the subway’s 118th anniversary, Oct. 27, 1904, according to a press release.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
New York City officials said that a man jumped from The Row hotel in Times Square and was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers on Friday morning
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
therealdeal.com
Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
NBC New York
NYC Might Start Paying You to Report Illegal Parkers
A new proposal to increase city parking enforcement by incentivizing New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars is gaining a lot of attention. The bill, introduced to the City Council, would give people making the report a 25% cut of a $175 proposed ticket fine -- that's $44. Participating New...
The Countdown: NYC Columbus Day Parade; Russians hack US airports
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we highlight Italian American pride, which was on full display Monday as the Columbus Day Parade returned to NYC.
Eyewitness News sees first-hand how NYC sheriffs are cracking down on ghost cars
The New York City Sheriff's Office is cracking down on ghost cars - cars with fake plates, fake paper plates and cars that are unregistered or uninsured.
NY1
Multiple subway lines suspended in Manhattan amid police investigation
Subway service has been suspended in much of Lower Manhattan due to a police investigation at Union Square. The MTA alerted New Yorkers that N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains are holding in Manhattan in both directions as of 10:30 a.m. Additionally, L trains are not running into Manhattan.
Columbus Day garbage collection: NYC Sanitation Department announces holiday trash pickup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sanitation Department (DSNY) said it would conduct trash collection Monday through a continuation of its pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program that provides additional service on typical off-days. Residents who normally have their trash removed Monday can put their material at the curb...
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
untappedcities.com
From Economy Candy to Delmonico’s, the Oldest Eateries in New York by Category
From the origin of the American hot dog in Coney Island to the invention of the Bloody Mary at Manhattan’s 21 Club, New York is a breeding ground for the American food scene. Dating back to before the Revolutionary War, restaurants in New York City bare the influence of those who graced their interior. As waves of immigration brought new cuisines to the city, new types of restaurants, such as pizzerias and kosher Jewish delis, diversified the food options in the city. Today, a number of eateries remain that have earned the superlative, “the oldest.” Whether one visits Fraunces Tavern to eat at the oldest bar in Manhattan or Economy Candy to snack on candy from the city’s oldest candy store, there is a historic eatery for everyone to enjoy. Here are the oldest eateries in New York by category!
It’s a no-brainer: Extend the HOV lane on the Staten Island Expressway to the Goethals Bridge | Our Opinion
If ever there’s a single no-brainer in the world of Staten Island transportation, this is it: Extending the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the westbound Staten Island Expressway all the way to the Goethals Bridge. GOP Borough President Vito Fossella and Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) made a bi-partisan pitch...
Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
New NYC speed cameras gave out $32.8 million in tickets during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
westviewnews.org
Keep Manhattan Eye and Ear Open
Our community is again mobilizing to stop a hospital closure, this time at Manhattan Eye and Ear. And its no secret that despite promises to the contrary after the COVID Pandemic Mt. Sinai Hospital would love to downsize Beth Israel Hospital. At Manhattan Eye and Ear we are told that “no services will be lost”; they will simply be moved to smaller local facilities, similar to Urgent Care centers.
