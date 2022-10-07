ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

The MTA’s subway sandwich is bad

Last week, newsreaders, sandwich-lovers and people with a pretty niche knowledge of workday meal spots said “OK?” when the MTA announced a collaboration with iconic Katz’s delicatessen and four-fifths of a chain called Alidoro that bills itself as “New York City’s Ultimate Lunch Flex.” It is a sandwich called “the 1904,” named after the year the first subway line opened to the public to commemorate the subway’s 118th anniversary, Oct. 27, 1904, according to a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived

Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Might Start Paying You to Report Illegal Parkers

A new proposal to increase city parking enforcement by incentivizing New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars is gaining a lot of attention. The bill, introduced to the City Council, would give people making the report a 25% cut of a $175 proposed ticket fine -- that's $44. Participating New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

From Economy Candy to Delmonico’s, the Oldest Eateries in New York by Category

From the origin of the American hot dog in Coney Island to the invention of the Bloody Mary at Manhattan’s 21 Club, New York is a breeding ground for the American food scene. Dating back to before the Revolutionary War, restaurants in New York City bare the influence of those who graced their interior. As waves of immigration brought new cuisines to the city, new types of restaurants, such as pizzerias and kosher Jewish delis, diversified the food options in the city. Today, a number of eateries remain that have earned the superlative, “the oldest.” Whether one visits Fraunces Tavern to eat at the oldest bar in Manhattan or Economy Candy to snack on candy from the city’s oldest candy store, there is a historic eatery for everyone to enjoy. Here are the oldest eateries in New York by category!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol

A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
BROOKLYN, NY
westviewnews.org

Keep Manhattan Eye and Ear Open

Our community is again mobilizing to stop a hospital closure, this time at Manhattan Eye and Ear. And its no secret that despite promises to the contrary after the COVID Pandemic Mt. Sinai Hospital would love to downsize Beth Israel Hospital. At Manhattan Eye and Ear we are told that “no services will be lost”; they will simply be moved to smaller local facilities, similar to Urgent Care centers.
BROOKLYN, NY

