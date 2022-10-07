Read full article on original website
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
Saturday Night @ Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink
We reviewed the tenderloin sandeich here for our Midwest Slice of Life YouTube channel and you can check that review out by clicking here. Matt Weaver, the owner of Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink enjoyed our positive review and he was nice enough to send me some gift cards to his fine establishment, so I’m meeting some friends here and dinner is on Matt! Thanks so much, Matt, that was very nice of you!
Community harvest supports local farmer battling cancer
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A community is coming together to help a local farm’s harvest, it’s a story that’s making us Central Illinois proud. For 51 years, those that know Hanna City farmer Kevin Sipp best say his heart has always been with farming, helping his family farm in more ways than one. “He’s […]
Police and community enjoy the day together in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department and the Illinois State University Police joined forces to bring some fun to the community. The event was called Faith and Blue and it’s a national effort to strengthen the bond between communities and police. Police offered food and fun with cornhole and basketball.
Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91
PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
Global studies minor allows students to expand worldview by including a multitude of areas of study
A new interdisciplinary studies minor, global studies, encapsulates a wide range of academic subjects by including electives from over 20 departments at Illinois State University. Approved by the University Curriculum Committee this fall, global studies requires courses that can double as general-education credits, allowing students to graduate on time and...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Unit 4 parents continue to ask for change, not chaos, with proposed changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One local leader feels in order to see kids succeeding, achieving and feeling good about being in school, there needs to be a change. Minnie Pearson, the president of the NAACP Champaign branch, said she wants to be at the table when change happens. On Saturday, Champaign School District parents met […]
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
Road closure on North Street scheduled for Tuesday due to window repairs
Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, there will be a road closure on westbound North Street, between South Fell Avenue and Broadway Avenue, for window repairs to 100 South Fell Ave. The sidewalk on the north side of North Street and the westbound lane will be closed. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
Future of ambulance service uncertain in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin City leaders are looking to decide who should provide ambulance services as a 10-year contract is set to expire next summer. The city currently contracts with Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) for its ambulance services. At Monday night’s council meeting, the fire chief did mention...
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
Eighteen-year-old Normal resident killed in single vehicle crash Saturday
An 18-year-old has been pronounced dead after Normal Police responded to a single-vehicle accident at about 4:46 p.m. Saturday on Main Street at Kerrick Road. The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced Normal resident Austin McKee dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy reports say he died of head injuries due to a pickup truck crash.
Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest
As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
ISU women's tennis wins flight three at MVC Individual Championship
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Illinois State women's tennis won a singles title in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championship while competing Oct. 7 through 9 at the Cooper Tennis Complex. Nevena Kolarevic went undefeated to win the third flight, defeating Illinois-Chicago's Ana Jover in the championship round Sunday. "Nevena had...
