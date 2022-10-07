Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer Season Ends at IHSAA Sectional Championship
After winning twice in the first two rounds of the IHSAA Sectional Tournament, the Boys Soccer team looked to defend their IHSAA Sectional Championship on Saturday night against Penn at TCU School Field. The Eagles played tough and with tons of grit and determination, but lost to the Kingsmen with...
Girls Cross Country Finish Third at IHSAA Sectional
The Girls Cross Country team ran in the IHSAA Sectional Meet on a cool fall morning on Saturday at Erskine Park Golf Course. The Lady Eagles ran well on the rolling course and finished 3rd place as a team with a score of 89. The finish was good for Adams to advance to next week’s Regional Meet.
Girls Soccer All Conference Roster Announced
The All Conference Roster and Final Standings for Girls Soccer for the 2022 season have been announced by the Northern Indiana Conference. As a team the Lady Eagles finished 4th overall in the East West Division with a record of 1-3. Against all NIC Schools, Adams compiled a record of 3-3.
Football Tournament Draw Announced
The pairings for the 2022 IHSAA Football Tournament have been announced!. John Adams plays in the Class 5A Sectional 11 and will open up action in the four team Sectional tournament on Friday October 28, 2022. The Eagles will play the Mishawaka Cavemen at Mishawaka HS in Game 2 of the Tournament.
Boys Tennis Conference Standings Announced
Final standings for Boys Tennis in the Northern Indiana Conference have been announced for the 2022 season. Final standings for Boys Tennis in the NIC was determined by the final results from the 2022 NIC Tournament on September 14 at Leeper Park. The John Adams Eagles finished tied for 8th place overall in the NIC with a team score of 25 points.
